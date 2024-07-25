Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.07.2024
ACCESSWIRE
25.07.2024 14:02 Uhr
57 Leser
ITRCC to Begin Pavement Improvements on Indiana Toll Road From Mile Marker 10 to 20 in Lake County, IN

ELKHART, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / ITR Concession Co. LLC (ITRCC), the concessionaire and operator of the Indiana Toll Road (ITR), is set to commence pavement improvements between mile markers 10 and 20 in Lake County, IN as part of the Mile Marker 10 - 20 Preservation Project.

This comprehensive project will also include the resurfacing of the Gary West Exit 14A interchange, which will necessitate its temporary closure.

Construction is scheduled to begin soon, with substantial completion anticipated before the Thanksgiving holiday. In observance of the Labor Day holiday, all construction activities will be temporarily halted.

For more information on traffic impacts and project updates, please visit IndianaTollRoad.org.

Contact Information

Yvette Leyva
Communications Specialist
yleyva@indianatollroad.org
5742614028

SOURCE: ITR Concession Company LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
