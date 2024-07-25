Onelife Fitness Expands Into North Carolina

First $10M State-of-the-Art Sports Club to Open at Apex's Beaver Creek Commons in 2025

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Onelife Fitness confirmed today that it will bring its premier fitness center experience to North Carolina. The state-of-the-art sports club will be the company's first in the state, located at 1441 Beaver Creek Commons Dr., Apex, North Carolina. A growing organization, Onelife Fitness operates 55 locations throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Georgia with an inclusive and health-forward mission of making wellness and fitness accessible and affordable to all ages and abilities.

The $10 million investment in Apex will bring over 100 jobs to the community and will provide members with an expansive sports club in 2025. Onelife Fitness is the best value in fitness with large, full-service clubs, cutting-edge amenities, and the best fitness professionals at affordable rates.

"Operating three million square feet of fitness, Onelife Fitness is the largest health and fitness provider in the Mid-Atlantic. We are extremely excited to become a part of the Apex community and begin growing in the Raleigh area. We recognized that Apex is an extraordinary community and needs a comprehensive fitness and wellness offering at affordable rates. We will deliver a high-end experience with a focus on personalized experiences and solutions at an attractive price point that makes fitness, recovery, and wellness available to all. The renovation of the classic movie theater will allow for a unique and cutting-edge club that will no doubt impress the Apex community," said Ori Gorfine, CEO of Onelife Fitness. "Now more than ever, people are prioritizing their physical and mental well-being, and Onelife Fitness offers unparalleled value and the ability to reach your goals."

The new Onelife Fitness Apex at Beaver Creek sports club will feature extensive amenities in a modern, spacious design that members have come to enjoy, including:

A large indoor saltwater pool, whirlpool, and cold plunge

Over $1 million in top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment

Four boutique studios for Signature fitness classes such as BodyPump, Zumba, APEX-HIIT, Spark

Proprietary Mind/Body Studio featuring Barre, Yoga and Pilates classes

State-of-the-art Spin studio with Coach by Color bikes

Exclusive Strike Boxing Studio

Massive strength training area with Olympic lifting platforms, free weights, and more

Large functional athletic turf training areas

3,000 square feet of outdoor training space

Kids Club with interactive games, basketball, and a kids movie theater

Recovery Studio with HydroMassage, Red Light Therapy, and Normatec Compression Equipment

Luxurious spa-inspired locker rooms, sauna, and more

Onelife Fitness offers the best value in fitness, thoughtfully designed spaces, and robust amenity packages at incredibly affordable rates. For more information about the facility or to become a founding member before the grand opening, the community is encouraged to visit our Preview Center that will be opening on-site in November or visit onelifefitness.com/gyms/Apex to join our list for news and special offers.

To learn more about career opportunities at Onelife Fitness, please visit onelifefitnesscareers.com.

