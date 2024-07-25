Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.: Tenth Avenue Petroleum Announces Murray Lake Operational Update & Increases Injection Capacity with New Horizontal Well

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:TPC) is pleased to announce that it has completed the conversion of a new horizontal injection well 5-36, at it's 100% operated Murray Lake Mannville "A" Pool ("Murray Lake"), and that it has restored its previously curtailed production volumes, as discussed below.

As disclosed in the Company press releases dated April 23, 2024 and May 28, 2024, the Company had approximately 15 barrels of oil per day ("bbls/d") of oil production curtailed in Murray Lake located in southern Alberta, due to a water injection line failure that caused the Company to have to shut-in a vertical disposal well in September 2023. The Company took advantage of this situation to redesign and optimize the existing enhanced oil recovery ("EOR") program at Murray Lake as the new 5-36 horizonal injector is situated structurally lower in the Mannville zone than the vertical well was and the horizonal well is capable of injecting at higher rates. The Company estimates its water injection capacity has increased from 950 bbls/d in the vertical well to 1,600-1,900 bbls/d in the new 5-36 converted horizontal well. The increased injection capacity will enable the Company to potentially attract additional third-party processing revenue and more importantly accelerate pressure support in the reservoir which the Company believes will eventually lead to improved oil recovery and increased production.

Murray Lake Mannville "A" Pool has approximately 8.9 million barrels (Mbbls) of original oil in place ("OOIP") with approximately ~9% of that oil recovered to date. During 2023, the Company realized positive waterflood performance at Murray Lake which resulted in shallower production declines and an overall increase in recoverable reserves in the pool as disclosed in it's third-party reserve evaluation dated December 31, 2023. This increase in water injection capability will allow the Company to increase it's voidage replacement while accelerating pressure support which the Company believes may lead to recovery of an additional 5-10% of OOIP in this reservoir and lead to an increase of approximately 20-40 bbls/d of oil production in the pool over time.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta.

