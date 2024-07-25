Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2024) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPU) ("the Company" or "SATO"), a Bitcoin computing organization, announces Club Mining, an iOS and Android app designed for solo Bitcoin miners and Bitcoin enthusiasts globally. Initially, SATO is allocating some of its mining power to the first users, giving out mining sats, for free, especially during the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville.

At the Bitcoin Conference, a 10-second video presentation will be played on all the event screens, featuring a mascot created in partnership with FAR, an acclaimed BTC artist and ordinal creator, known for his innovative work for the Taproot Wizards and Quantum Cats collections, some of which has been sold at Sotheby's.

The centerpiece of this collaboration is the launch of our new iOS and Android app, Club Mining, a "Built on Bitcoin" product designed to foster community among Bitcoin enthusiasts. It aims to offer an array of features that facilitate direct communication between members and seamless interactions within the Bitcoin ecosystem. Additionally, it might serve as a catalyst for the Company's ambitions to meet the growing demand for cloud mining customers.

Key Features:

Free Sats Distribution: Users can receive free sats everyday (directly from SATO's mining farm in Canada, using 100% clean energy) by participating in daily activities

Fee-Free or Reduced-Fee Transactions: Solo miners can receive sats with minimal or no fees via the Lightning Network, and e-cash solutions

Community Engagement: The app includes a chat feature and the ability to follow other users through profiles created via NOSTR

Self-Custodial Solutions: Ensuring maximum security, SATO does not have access to user funds on the Lightning Network. The application is 100% Bitcoin-based and integrates solutions from partners like Breez, Blockstream Greenlight, Nostr, and Cashu.

Key elements of the app, such as the videos and mascot, were developed in collaboration with renowned BTC artist and ordinal creator, FAR, alongside video artist SOLO who leveraged advanced AI technology to enhance the creative process. (FAR: https://x.com/0xfar Solo: https://x.com/Solopopsss )

"This deployment signifies the evolution of our space, moving forward on the Bitcoin blockchain and staying ahead of the curve, trying new products built on top of Bitcoin" commented Romain Nouzareth, SATO CEO and Chairman. "We are focused on building our infrastructure and increasing our hashrate in all ways, but we are always exploring new ways to enhance our visibility and value. We are looking forward to unveiling this product at Bitcoin Nashville and excited for the positive impact it will have on the Bitcoin community."

Additionally, Romain Nouzareth will be speaking at the conference on Saturday, the 27th at 1 PM, participating in a panel with fellow Bitcoin miners and innovators.

The application is available for iOS and Android on www.clubmining.com

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company providing efficient computing power. The Company currently operates one center tailored to produce compute power for Bitcoin Mining, but may look to expand or add additional data centers for computing power for Bitcoin Mining, High Power Computing ("HPC"), Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), and L2's. The Company is listed on TSXV: SATO and OTCQB: CCPU.F. To learn more about SATO, visit www.bysato.com.

