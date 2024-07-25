Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Capital Markets Day



25-Jul-2024 / 13:02 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hardman & Co Research on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Capital Markets Day RECI benefits from deep expertise, not only in selecting assets but in having the capability to protect assets where positions need attention. As part of the larger Cheyne debt investor specialist - with over $11bn assets under management - RECI has top-tier expertise. The CM Day presentation, on 27 June, highlighted the scope for a modest progressive rise in loan returns, an already-anticipated move out of development loans into loans for yielding assets where their owners seek finance to improve them. RECI's portfolio is largely senior debt and it has almost entirely exited its market-traded bonds. Dividend payout seems secure. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/reci-capital-markets-day/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

9 Bonhill Street London EC2D 4DJ www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on X @HardmanandCo Contact: Mark Thomas Mike Foster



mt@hardmanandco.com

mf@hardmanandco.com



Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



