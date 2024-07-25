BGI Genomics: A New Era for Healthcare in Kazakhstan: Unveiling Astana Genetic Center, Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Laboratory

SHENZHEN, China, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 18, BGI Genomics announced the opening of the Astana Genetic Center (AGC), a world-class genetic laboratory in Astana, Kazakhstan, in partnership with Technopark Biogen. This collaboration aims at utilizing cutting-edge technology to facilitate early disease diagnosis and advance preventive medicine in Kazakhstan, as well as other Central Asian countries.

The opening ceremony of AGC laboratory was attended by Kunsulu Zakariya, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Science and Innovation, Akmaral Alnazarova, the Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Zholdykhan Sanat, CEO of the National Agency for Innovation Development "QazInnovations", Dr. Yin Ye, CEO of BGI Group, parent company of BGI Genomics, Dr. Li Ning, deputy general manager of BGI Genomics and other officials/business leaders from Kazakhstan.

The AGC laboratory, located at the National Center for Biotechnology of Kazakhstan, is equipped with the latest DNA sequencing and genomic data analysis equipment. It aims to serve as a vital center for conducting tests that will enhance the health of the Kazakhstani population.

This landmark event heralded a new era in the field of genetic testing for reproductive health and oncology, providing the citizens of Kazakhstan with advanced capabilities for NIFTY ® the non-invasive prenatal testing, NOVA Newborn Genetic Screening (including screening for metabolic disease), PGT-A, the preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidies, colorectal cancer screening, and other services.

The laboratory will collaborate closely with leading Kazakh companies, implement the advanced genetic tests, and exchange expertise with colleagues in Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries. The AGC is envisioned to become a key node in the network of advanced genetic testing, opening new horizons for the development of the healthcare sector in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakh officials present at the laboratory's opening expressed confidence that this important event would mark a new step in genetic testing and contribute to improving the health and quality of life of the Kazakhstani population.

About BGI Genomics

BGI Genomics, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is the world's leading integrated solutions provider of precision medicine. Its services cover more than 100 countries and regions, involving more than 2,300 medical institutions and 10,000 employees worldwide. In July 2017, as a subsidiary of BGI Group, BGI Genomics (300676.SZ) officially began trading on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

