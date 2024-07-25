Arrow Financial Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter Net Income of $8.6 Million, or $0.52 per Share, Declares Dividend of $0.27 per Share

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) ("Arrow" or "the Company") announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024. Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $8.6 million and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.52, versus $6.0 million and EPS of $0.35, for the same period in 2023.
The Board of Directors of Arrow declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share payable August 23, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2024. This is Arrow's 45th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
This Earnings Release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with the Company's July 25, 2024 Form 8-K and related Second Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation, which can also be found on Arrow's website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations.
Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco:
"We are pleased to report another quarter of solid performance, demonstrating the hard work and dedication of our team. We recently expanded our insurance business with the strategic acquisition of the assets of A&B Agency, Inc. We are also looking forward to the close of our branch acquisition in Whitehall, New York scheduled for early August.
In addition, on July 22nd, we received regulatory approval to combine our banking subsidiaries, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, into a single entity renamed Arrow Bank National Association, or Arrow Bank. This positions us to enhance our strategic growth while ensuring stability with the same dedicated leadership team, staff and branch locations. We are confident these initiatives will further strengthen our market position and drive long-term value for our shareholders."
Second-Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics
- Gross loans grew $57.6 million 1, or 7.1% on an annualized basis.
- Net interest margin improved to 2.67% (2.69% FTE2), up from 2.60% (2.62% FTE) in the prior quarter
- Average loan yields increased to 5.17% for 2Q24, up from 5.02% in the prior quarter
- Deposit balances were $3.7 billion
- Tangible Book Value increased to $21.54
- Return on Average Assets (ROA) improved to 0.82%, up from 0.73% in the previous quarter
- Received regulatory approval to acquire a branch in Whitehall, New York with approximately $35 million in deposits; transaction expected to close in August 2024
1 Excludes both $0.4 million fair value hedge adjustment at June 30, 2024 and $1.2 million fair value hedge adjustment at March 31, 2024
2 FTE Net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 3 to the Selected Quarterly Information.
Income Statement
- Net Income: Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $8.6 million, increasing from $7.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.
- As compared to the prior quarter, net income benefited from an increase of $0.7 million in net interest income as well as a decrease in non-interest expense of $0.7 million.
- As compared to the second quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $1.4 million. Non-interest income increased $1.0 million and non-interest expense decreased $0.8 million.
- Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $27.2 million, increasing 2.6% from $26.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 and increasing 5.4% from $25.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.
- Total interest and dividend income was $48.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase from $46.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 and from $40.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. These increases were primarily driven by loan growth and higher loan rates. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $20.8 million, an increase from $20.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 and from $14.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increases for both comparison periods were driven primarily by higher deposit rates and changes in deposit composition.
- Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin, on an FTE basis, for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.69% compared to 2.62% for the first quarter of 2024 and 2.63% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin compared to the first quarter in 2024 was primarily the result of continued yield expansion on earning assets combined with moderating increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. As compared to the second quarter of 2023, the increase in net interest margin was primarily the result of yield on average earning assets increasing at a faster pace than costs of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is affected by deposits continuing to migrate to higher costs products, such as money market savings and time deposits.
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Interest and Dividend Income
$ 47,972
$ 46,677
$ 40,013
Interest Expense
20,820
20,222
14,241
Net Interest Income
27,152
26,455
25,772
Average Earning Assets(A)
4,083,813
4,085,398
3,953,642
Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3,127,417
3,108,093
2,924,743
Yield on Earning Assets(A)
4.72 %
4.60 %
4.06 %
Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities
2.68
2.62
1.95
Net Interest Spread
2.04
1.98
2.11
Net Interest Margin
2.67
2.60
2.61
Net Interest Margin - FTE
2.69
2.62
2.63
(A) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.
- Provision for Credit Losses: For the second quarter of 2024, the provision for credit losses was $0.8 million compared to $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. The key drivers for the provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024 were loan growth and replenishment of the allowance for charge-offs, partially offset by changes to the economic forecast factors embedded in the credit loss allowance model.
- Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $7.9 million consistent with the first quarter of 2024 and an increase from $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 due to the other investment income and a small gain on a sale leaseback transaction.
- Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $23.3 million, a decrease from $24.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 and from $24.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease from the prior quarter and year was primarily due to elimination of elevated legal and professional expenses related to the delayed filings in 2023.
- Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was 21.2%, or $2.3 million, for the second quarter of 2024, 20.9%, or $2.0 million, for the first quarter of 2024 and 20.9%, or $1.6 million, for the second quarter of 2023.
Balance Sheet
- Total Assets: Total assets were $4.2 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $89.2 million, or 2.1%, as compared to March 31, 2024 and an increase of $140.8 million, or 3.4%, as compared to June 30, 2023. For the second quarter of 2024, overall change in balance sheet was attributable to seasonal changes of cash balances offset by growth in the loan portfolio.
- Investments: Total investments were $556.4 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $63.6 million, or 10.3%, compared to March 31, 2024 and a decrease of $137.6 million, or 19.8%, compared to June 30, 2023. The decrease from March 31, 2024 was driven primarily by paydowns and maturities. The change from June 30, 2023 was also driven by paydowns and maturities as well as the fourth quarter 2023 repositioning of the investment portfolio, reducing the portfolio by approximately $25 million at the time of the transaction. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.
- Loans3: Total loans reached $3.3 billion as of June 30, 2024. Loan growth for the second quarter of 2024 was $57.6 million, and $245.3 million since June 30, 2023. Loan growth was spread across all loan products. Please see the loan detail included in the Consolidated Financial Information table on page 12.
- Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $31.0 million as of June 30, 2024, which represented 0.94% of loans outstanding, as compared to $31.6 million, or 0.97%, at March 31, 2024 and $31.2 million, or 1.02%, at June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.16% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 4, as compared to 0.04% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and 0.07% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $21.3 million as of June 30, 2024, representing 0.50% of period-end assets, compared to 0.50% at March 31, 2024 and 0.17% at June 30, 2023. The increase from the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to one large, well collateralized loan relationship of approximately $15 million, which moved into non-performing status during the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Deposits: At June 30, 2024, deposit balances were $3.7 billion, a decrease of $95.4 million from March 31, 2024 and an increase of $181.4 million from June 30, 2023. The decrease from the first quarter was primarily attributable to the seasonality of municipal deposits, expected to normalize in the third quarter. The increase from June 30, 2023 was partially attributable to $175 million of brokered CDs, primarily used to reduce borrowings by $160 million. Arrow simultaneously entered into three-year interest rate swaps to strategically manage its asset-liability profile and cost of funds. Please refer to page 7 for further details related to deposits.
- Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $383.0 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $5.0 million, or 1.3%, from March 31, 2024 and an increase of $21.6 million, or 6.0%, from the June 30, 2023 level of $361.4 million. The increase in capital from June 30, 2023, was primarily attributable to net income of $32 million, other comprehensive income of $16 million offset by dividends and stock repurchases of $27 million. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong. As of June 30, 2024, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.88% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.57%. The capital ratios of Arrow's subsidiary banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.
Additional Commentary
- Bauer Financial Ratings: Both Glens Falls National Bank and Saratoga National Bank continued to maintain their 5-Star Exceptional Performance ratings from Bauer Financial, for the 68th and 60th quarters, respectively.
- Subsidiary Bank Unification: On July 22 2024, Arrow received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to combine its two subsidiary banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, into one bank that will be known as Arrow Bank National Association. The combination will create operational efficiencies, unify branding and enhance Arrow's ability to pursue its strategic growth objectives. The combination of the entities is anticipated to become effective December 31, 2024.
4 Charge-offs for 2Q24 included 0.09% related to a previously specifically reserved amount for overdraft balances relating to one customer relationship
About Arrow
Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. Arrow is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). Some measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. These non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, the efficiency ratio and net interest margin (FTE). Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."
Safe Harbor Statement
The information in this document may contain statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. Such "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involve a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. Actual outcomes and results may differ, explicitly or by implication. We are not obligated to revise or update these statements to reflect unanticipated events. This document should be read in conjunction with Arrow's 2023 Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 42,141
$ 34,618
$ 82,517
$ 66,504
Interest on Deposits at Banks
2,185
1,674
4,632
2,153
Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:
Fully Taxable
3,009
2,951
6,195
5,899
Exempt from Federal Taxes
637
770
1,305
1,567
Total Interest and Dividend Income
47,972
40,013
94,649
76,123
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
1,903
820
3,544
1,190
Savings Deposits
10,571
8,514
20,801
14,101
Time Deposits over $250,000
1,869
1,119
3,842
1,693
Other Time Deposits
5,074
1,196
10,157
1,670
Borrowings
1,186
2,373
2,262
3,166
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts
170
171
341
340
Interest on Financing Leases
47
48
95
97
Total Interest Expense
20,820
14,241
41,042
22,257
NET INTEREST INCOME
27,152
25,772
53,607
53,866
Provision for Credit Losses
775
948
1,392
2,502
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
26,377
24,824
52,215
51,364
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Income From Fiduciary Activities
2,451
2,428
4,908
4,703
Fees for Other Services to Customers
2,706
2,717
5,249
5,312
Insurance Commissions
1,662
1,560
3,344
3,080
Net Gain (Loss) on Securities
54
(181)
71
(285)
Net Gain on Sales of Loans
5
-
9
4
Other Operating Income
978
382
2,133
769
Total Non-Interest Income
7,856
6,906
15,714
13,583
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
13,036
12,039
25,929
23,986
Occupancy Expenses, Net
1,774
1,583
3,545
3,211
Technology and Equipment Expense
4,734
4,362
9,554
8,779
FDIC Assessments
698
484
1,413
963
Other Operating Expense
3,076
5,615
6,889
9,440
Total Non-Interest Expense
23,318
24,083
47,330
46,379
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
10,915
7,647
20,599
18,568
Provision for Income Taxes
2,311
1,600
4,335
3,959
NET INCOME
$ 8,604
$ 6,047
$ 16,264
$ 14,609
Average Shares Outstanding 1:
Basic
16,685
17,050
16,764
17,050
Diluted
16,709
17,050
16,789
17,050
Per Common Share:
Basic Earnings
$ 0.52
$ 0.35
$ 0.97
$ 0.85
Diluted Earnings
0.52
0.35
0.97
0.85
1 June 30, 2023 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 26, 2023, 3% stock dividend.
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
ASSETS
Cash and Due From Banks
$ 30,372
$ 36,755
$ 33,803
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
169,826
105,781
139,798
Investment Securities:
Available-for-Sale at Fair Value
450,786
497,769
543,708
Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $96,454 at June 30, 2024;
99,348
131,395
143,460
Equity Securities
1,996
1,925
1,889
Other Investments
4,274
5,049
4,932
Loans
3,315,523
3,212,908
3,069,897
Allowance for Credit Losses
(31,009)
(31,265)
(31,170)
Net Loans
3,284,514
3,181,643
3,038,727
Premises and Equipment, Net
59,243
59,642
59,773
Goodwill
21,873
21,873
21,873
Other Intangible Assets, Net
927
1,110
1,302
Other Assets
121,248
126,926
114,388
Total Assets
$ 4,244,407
$ 4,169,868
$ 4,103,653
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
704,707
758,425
759,495
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
856,788
799,785
856,016
Savings Deposits
1,446,821
1,466,280
1,517,937
Time Deposits over $250,000
173,526
179,301
140,694
Other Time Deposits
501,797
483,775
228,082
Total Deposits
3,683,639
3,687,566
3,502,224
Borrowings
106,500
26,500
171,800
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated
Subsidiary Trusts
20,000
20,000
20,000
Finance Leases
5,038
5,066
5,093
Other Liabilities
46,212
50,964
43,093
Total Liabilities
3,861,389
3,790,096
3,742,210
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares
-
-
-
Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized
22,067
22,067
21,424
Additional Paid-in Capital
412,917
412,551
401,069
Retained Earnings
72,980
65,792
71,076
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(31,632)
(33,416)
(47,613)
Treasury Stock, at Cost (5,343,295 Shares at June 30, 2024;
(93,314)
(87,222)
(84,513)
Total Stockholders' Equity
383,018
379,772
361,443
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 4,244,407
$ 4,169,868
$ 4,103,653
Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
Net Income
$ 8,604
$ 7,660
$ 7,723
$ 7,743
$ 6,047
Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments
39
13
90
52
(133)
Share and Per Share Data: 1
Period End Shares Outstanding
16,723
16,710
16,942
17,049
17,050
Basic Average Shares Outstanding
16,685
16,865
17,002
17,050
17,050
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
16,709
16,867
17,004
17,050
17,050
Basic Earnings Per Share
$ 0.52
$ 0.45
$ 0.46
$ 0.46
$ 0.35
Diluted Earnings Per Share
0.52
0.45
0.46
0.46
0.35
Cash Dividend Per Share
0.270
0.270
0.270
0.262
0.262
Selected Quarterly Average Balances:
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
$ 159,336
$ 178,452
$ 136,026
$ 131,814
$ 130,057
Investment Securities
644,192
671,105
713,144
745,693
787,175
Loans
3,280,285
3,235,841
3,170,262
3,096,240
3,036,410
Deposits
3,678,957
3,693,325
3,593,949
3,491,028
3,460,711
Other Borrowed Funds
131,537
122,033
149,507
208,527
220,616
Stockholders' Equity
378,256
379,446
363,753
362,701
365,070
Total Assets
4,237,359
4,245,484
4,159,313
4,109,995
4,087,653
Return on Average Assets, annualized
0.82 %
0.73 %
0.74 %
0.75 %
0.59 %
Return on Average Equity, annualized
9.15 %
8.12 %
8.42 %
8.47 %
6.64 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2
9.74 %
8.64 %
8.99 %
9.05 %
7.10 %
Average Earning Assets
$ 4,083,813
$ 4,085,398
$ 4,019,432
$ 3,973,747
$ 3,953,642
Average Paying Liabilities
3,127,417
3,108,093
2,985,717
2,920,518
2,924,743
Interest Income
47,972
46,677
44,324
42,117
40,013
Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3
163
176
184
183
196
Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3
48,135
46,853
44,508
42,117
40,013
Interest Expense
20,820
20,222
18,711
16,764
14,241
Net Interest Income
27,152
26,455
25,613
25,353
25,772
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3
27,315
26,631
25,797
25,536
25,968
Net Interest Margin, annualized
2.67 %
2.60 %
2.53 %
2.53 %
2.61 %
Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3
2.69 %
2.62 %
2.55 %
2.55 %
2.63 %
Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4
Non-Interest Expense
$ 23,318
$ 24,012
$ 23,190
$ 23,479
$ 24,083
Less: Intangible Asset Amortization
40
41
43
43
44
Net Non-Interest Expense
$ 23,278
$ 23,971
$ 23,147
$ 23,436
$ 24,039
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent
$ 27,315
$ 26,631
$ 25,797
$ 25,536
$ 25,968
Non-Interest Income
7,856
7,858
7,484
8,050
6,906
Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities
54
17
122
71
(181)
Net Gross Income
$ 35,117
$ 34,472
$ 33,159
$ 33,515
$ 33,055
Efficiency Ratio
66.29 %
69.54 %
69.81 %
69.93 %
72.72 %
Period-End Capital Information:
Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)
$ 383,018
$ 377,986
$ 379,772
$ 360,014
$ 361,443
Book Value per Share 1
22.90
22.62
22.42
21.12
21.20
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net
22,800
22,891
22,983
23,078
23,175
Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2
21.54
21.25
21.06
19.76
19.84
Capital Ratios: 5
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
9.74 %
9.63 %
9.84 %
9.94 %
9.92 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.88 %
12.84 %
13.00 %
13.17 %
13.27 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
13.53 %
13.50 %
13.66 %
13.84 %
13.96 %
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
14.57 %
14.57 %
14.74 %
14.94 %
15.08 %
Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt.
$ 1,848,349
$ 1,829,266
$ 1,763,194
$ 1,627,522
$ 1,711,460
Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information - Continued
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
Footnotes:
1.
Share and per share data have been restated for the September 26, 2023, 3% stock dividend.
2.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity exclude goodwill
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
$ 383,018
$ 377,986
$ 379,772
$ 360,014
$ 361,443
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible
22,800
22,891
22,983
23,078
23,175
Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 360,218
$ 355,095
$ 356,789
$ 336,936
$ 338,268
Period End Shares Outstanding
16,723
16,710
16,942
17,049
17,050
Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-
$ 21.54
$ 21.25
$ 21.06
$ 19.76
$ 19.84
Net Income
8,604
7,660
7,723
7,743
6,047
Return on Tangible Equity (Net
9.74 %
8.64 %
8.99 %
9.05 %
7.10 %
3.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of annualized tax-equivalent netinterest income to
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
Interest Income (GAAP)
$ 47,972
$ 46,677
$ 44,324
$ 42,117
$ 40,013
Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment
(Non-GAAP)
163
176
184
183
196
Interest Income - Tax Equivalent
(Non-GAAP)
$ 48,135
$ 46,853
$ 44,508
$ 42,300
$ 40,209
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$ 27,152
$ 26,455
$ 25,613
$ 25,353
$ 25,772
Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment
(Non-GAAP)
163
176
184
183
196
Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent
(Non-GAAP)
$ 27,315
$ 26,631
$ 25,797
$ 25,536
$ 25,968
Average Earning Assets
$ 4,083,813
$ 4,085,398
$ 4,019,432
$ 3,973,747
$ 3,953,642
Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*
2.69 %
2.62 %
2.55 %
2.55 %
2.63 %
4.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure
5.
For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets are calculated in accordance with
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
Total Risk Weighted Assets
$ 3,072,922
$ 3,049,525
$ 3,032,188
$ 2,988,438
$ 2,937,837
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
395,691
391,706
394,166
393,541
389,966
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
12.88 %
12.84 %
13.00 %
13.17 %
13.27 %
* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.
Arrow Financial Corporation
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended:
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Interest
Rate
Interest
Rate
Average
Income/
Earned/
Average
Income/
Earned/
Balance
Expense
Paid
Balance
Expense
Paid
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
$ 159,336
$ 2,185
5.52 %
$ 130,057
$ 1,674
5.16 %
Investment Securities:
Fully Taxable
530,869
3,009
2.28
637,018
2,951
1.86
Exempt from Federal Taxes
113,323
637
2.26
150,157
770
2.06
Loans
3,280,285
42,141
5.17
3,036,410
34,618
4.57
Total Earning Assets
4,083,813
47,972
4.72
3,953,642
40,013
4.06
Allowance for Credit Losses
(31,459)
(30,577)
Cash and Due From Banks
28,611
28,742
Other Assets
156,394
135,846
Total Assets
$ 4,237,359
$ 4,087,653
Deposits:
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
$ 832,087
1,903
0.92
$ 863,892
820
0.38
Savings Deposits
1,487,062
10,571
2.86
1,504,412
8,514
2.27
Time Deposits of $250,000 or More
172,655
1,869
4.35
133,897
1,119
3.35
Other Time Deposits
504,076
5,074
4.05
201,926
1,196
2.38
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
2,995,880
19,417
2.61
2,704,127
11,649
1.73
Borrowings
106,502
1,186
4.48
195,527
2,373
4.87
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
20,000
170
3.42
20,000
171
3.43
Finance Leases
5,035
47
3.75
5,089
48
3.78
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3,127,417
20,820
2.68
2,924,743
14,241
1.95
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
683,077
756,584
Other Liabilities
48,609
41,256
Total Liabilities
3,859,103
3,722,583
Stockholders' Equity
378,256
365,070
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 4,237,359
$ 4,087,653
Net Interest Income
$ 27,152
$ 25,772
Net Interest Spread
2.04 %
2.11 %
Net Interest Margin
2.67 %
2.61 %
Arrow Financial Corporation
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended:
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Interest
Rate
Interest
Rate
Average
Income/
Earned/
Average
Income/
Earned/
Balance
Expense
Paid
Balance
Expense
Paid
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
$ 159,336
$ 2,185
5.52 %
$ 178,452
$ 2,447
5.52 %
Investment Securities:
Fully Taxable
530,869
3,009
2.28
550,538
3,186
2.33
Exempt from Federal Taxes
113,323
637
2.26
120,567
668
2.23
Loans
3,280,285
42,141
5.17
3,235,841
40,376
5.02
Total Earning Assets
4,083,813
47,972
4.72
4,085,398
46,677
4.60
Allowance for Credit Losses
(31,459)
(31,416)
Cash and Due From Banks
28,611
29,804
Other Assets
156,394
161,698
Total Assets
$ 4,237,359
$ 4,245,484
Deposits:
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
$ 832,087
1,903
0.92
$ 830,918
1,641
0.79
Savings Deposits
1,487,062
10,571
2.86
1,481,001
10,230
2.78
Time Deposits of $250,000 or More
172,655
1,869
4.35
177,328
1,973
4.47
Other Time Deposits
504,076
5,074
4.05
496,813
5,083
4.11
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
2,995,880
19,417
2.61
2,986,060
18,927
2.55
Borrowings
106,502
1,186
4.48
96,984
1,076
4.46
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
20,000
170
3.42
20,000
171
3.44
Finance Leases
5,035
47
3.75
5,049
48
3.82
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
3,127,417
20,820
2.68
3,108,093
20,222
2.62
Noninterest-bearing deposits
683,077
707,265
Other Liabilities
48,609
50,680
Total Liabilities
3,859,103
3,866,038
Stockholders' Equity
378,256
379,446
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 4,237,359
$ 4,245,484
Net Interest Income
$ 27,152
$ 26,455
Net Interest Spread
2.04 %
1.98 %
Net Interest Margin
2.67 %
2.60 %
Arrow Financial Corporation
Consolidated Financial Information
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
Quarter Ended:
6/30/2024
12/31/2023
6/30/2023
Loan Portfolio
Commercial Loans
$ 163,832
$ 156,224
$ 147,518
Commercial Real Estate Loans
757,478
745,487
723,948
Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio
921,310
901,711
871,466
Consumer Loans
1,138,813
1,111,667
1,087,765
Residential Real Estate Loans
1,255,400
1,199,530
1,110,666
Total Loans
$ 3,315,523
$ 3,212,908
$ 3,069,897
Allowance for Credit Losses
Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter
$ 31,561
$ 31,112
$ 30,784
Loans Charged-off
(1,850)
(1,366)
(1,280)
Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
523
994
718
Net Loans Charged-off
(1,327)
(372)
(562)
Provision for Credit Losses
775
525
948
Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter
$ 31,009
$ 31,265
$ 31,170
Nonperforming Assets
Nonaccrual Loans
$ 20,118
$ 20,645
$ 5,997
Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing
915
452
467
Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms
36
54
67
Total Nonperforming Loans
21,069
21,151
6,531
Repossessed Assets
239
312
342
Other Real Estate Owned
34
-
182
Total Nonperforming Assets
$ 21,342
$ 21,463
$ 7,055
Key Asset Quality Ratios
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,
Quarter-to-date Annualized
0.16 %
0.05 %
0.07 %
Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans,
Quarter-to-date Annualized
0.10 %
0.07 %
0.13 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans
0.94 %
0.97 %
1.02 %
Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans
147.18 %
147.82 %
477.26 %
Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans
0.64 %
0.66 %
0.21 %
Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets
0.50 %
0.51 %
0.17 %
Year-to-Date Period Ended:
6/30/2024
12/31/2023
6/30/2023
Allowance for Credit Losses
Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Year
$ 31,265
$ 29,952
$ 29,952
Loans Charged-off
(3,133)
(5,177)
(2,608)
Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
1,485
3,109
1,324
Net Loans Charged-off
(1,648)
(2,068)
(1,284)
Provision for Credit Losses
1,392
3,381
2,502
Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Period
$ 31,009
$ 31,265
$ 31,170
Key Asset Quality Ratios
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized
0.10 %
0.07 %
0.09 %
Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized
0.09 %
0.11 %
0.17 %
SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation