BROCKTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "HarborOne") (NASDAQ: HONE), the holding company for HarborOne Bank (the "Bank"), announced net income of $7.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net income of $7.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the preceding quarter, and net income of $7.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $14.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $14.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.

Loan growth of $62.5 million, or 5.2% annualized; client deposit growth of $66.9 million, or 6.7% annualized.

Improved asset quality; nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.20% compared to 0.25% last quarter.

Net interest margin improvement to 2.31% from 2.25% on a linked-quarter basis.

Commenced new share repurchase program to repurchase approximately 5% of outstanding shares over the next year.

$1.8 million gain on sale of former Bank headquarters, partially offset by a $1.0 million loss on sale of low-yielding securities.

"I am pleased with our team's execution this quarter, producing 19% annualized revenue growth, and improved net interest margin, through balanced loan and deposit growth," said Joseph F. Casey, President and CEO. "Additionally, we improved our already solid asset quality."

Net Interest Income

Net interest and dividend income was $31.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $30.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $32.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The tax equivalent interest rate spread and net interest margin were 1.66% and 2.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 1.62% and 2.25%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 1.89% and 2.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

On a linked-quarter basis, the increase in the net interest margin, interest rate spread and net interest and dividend income reflects average interest-earning assets increasing $1.6 million and the yield on interest-earning assets increasing 7 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $10.9 million and the cost of those liabilities increased 3 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased 10 basis points, primarily due to certificate of deposit rollovers at higher rates. Average checking account balances increased $25.7 million on a linked-quarter basis.

The $750,000 decrease in net interest and dividend income from the prior year quarter reflects an increase of $7.9 million, or 27.5%, in total interest expense, partially offset by an increase of $7.2 million, or 11.8%, in total interest and dividend income. The total cost of funding liabilities increased 53 basis points, while the average balance increased $199.2 million, and the yield on interest-earning assets increased 35 basis points, while the average balance increased $216.7 million.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income improved $1.2 million, or 11.0%, to $11.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from $10.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC ("HarborOne Mortgage") capitalized on the seasonal increase in residential real estate sales, with gain on loan sales of $3.1 million from mortgage closings of $173.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $2.0 million from mortgage loan closings of $102.1 million on a linked-quarter basis. Mortgage loan closings for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were $172.2 million with a gain on loan sales of $3.3 million. The rate-locked pipeline is up $29.0 million on a linked-quarter basis and up $11.5 million compared to June 30, 2023.

The mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation declined $273,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to an increase of $628,000 in the MSR valuation for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Although key benchmark interest rates used in the valuation model increased slightly from the prior quarter, the MSR valuation was negative as a result of model assumption caps. The impact on the MSR valuation of principal payments on the underlying mortgages was $545,000 and $353,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. During the first quarter of 2024, HarborOne Mortgage executed an economic hedge to partially mitigate potential MSR valuation losses in a declining rate environment. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, the hedging loss was $280,000 and $221,000, respectively.

Total noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 included a $1.8 million gain on the sale-leaseback of the building that currently houses HarborOne's Legion Parkway banking center in downtown Brockton and previously served as the Bank's headquarters. The sale-leaseback continues the Company's longtime commitment to Brockton, which was made in conjunction with a partnership to revitalize the downtown area, with plans for a mixed-use property that includes a lease-back by the Company for a state-of-the-art HarborOne banking center. The gain was partially offset by $675,000 in contribution expense from the bargain purchase element of the property sale and a $1.0 million loss on the sale of $17.5 million of available-for-sale securities with a weighted average book yield of 2.84%, as we take opportunities to improve the yield on earning assets. Management utilized the proceeds upon settlement to pay down wholesale funding carrying a rate of approximately 5.53%.

Total noninterest income decreased $743,000, or 5.9%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to a $1.6 million, or 27.2%, decrease in mortgage banking income, partially offset by the gain noted above. The prior year quarter also reflected a $915,000 million increase in the MSR valuation.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense increased $1.3 million, or 4.4%, to $33.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from $31.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The primary driver was a $1.3 million increase in compensation and benefits expenses due to both an increase in mortgage bankers during the quarter, and an increase in mortgage originator's commission consistent with the increase in residential real estate mortgage origination volume. Additionally, marketing expense increased $552,000, primarily due to the $675,000 contribution expense noted above.

Total noninterest expense increased $1.4 million, or 4.5%, compared to the prior year quarter of $31.7 million. The primary driver was a $756,000 increase in compensation and benefits expenses due to accruals for incentive expense in the current period and none in the prior year period.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Total nonperforming assets were $9.8 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $12.2 million at March 31, 2024 and $20.2 million at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.17% at June 30, 2024, 0.21% at March 31, 2024, and 0.36% at June 30, 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, a single nonperforming credit, included in the business-oriented hotel loan segment, with a carrying value of $1.8 million, was paid-off.

The Company recorded a $615,000 provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The provision for loan credit losses was $1.1 million, partially offset by a negative provision of $534,000 for unfunded commitments. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a negative provision for credit losses of $168,000 was recorded, a result of $506,000 negative provision for unfunded commitments partially offset by a provision for loan credit losses of $338,000. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, driven by a provision for loan credit losses of $3.5 million and a negative $215,000 provision for unfunded commitments. Loan credit loss provisioning primarily reflects replenishment of the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans due to charge-offs and loan growth. The June 30, 2024 ACL estimate also includes annually updated model assumptions.

Net charge-offs totaled $195,000, or 0.02%, of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, $125,000, or 0.01% of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 30, 2024, and $2.7 million, or 0.23% of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The ACL on loans was $49.1 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $48.2 million, or 1.01% of total loans, at March 31, 2024 and $47.8 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at June 30, 2023. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $2.9 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $3.4 million at March 31, 2024 and $4.8 million at June 30, 2023.

Management continues to closely monitor the loan portfolio for signs of deterioration in light of speculation that commercial real estate values may deteriorate as the market adjusts to higher vacancies and interest rates. The commercial real estate portfolio is centered in New England, with approximately 75% of the portfolio secured by property located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Approximately 60% of the commercial real estate loans are fixed-rate loans which, in the opinion of management, have limited near-term maturity risk. As of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, commercial loans rated "watch" amounted to $87.7 million and $67.9 million, respectively. Loans are rated "watch" at the point when there are signs of potential weakness. Management performs comprehensive reviews and works proactively with creditworthy borrowers facing financial distress and implements prudent workouts and accommodations to improve the Bank's prospects of contractual repayment.

Three sub-sectors that management identified as potentially more susceptible to weakness includes business-oriented hotels, non-anchored retail space, and metro office space. As of June 30, 2024, business-oriented hotels loans included 12 loans with a total outstanding balance of $119.7 million, non-anchored retail space loans included 29 loans with a total outstanding balance of $48.6 million, and metro office space loans included one loan with a total outstanding balance of $6.2 million. All of the loans in these groups were performing in accordance with their terms.

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased $75.2 million, or 1.3%, to $5.79 billion at June 30, 2024, from $5.86 billion at March 31, 2024. The linked-quarter decrease primarily reflects a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by loan growth.

Available-for-sale securities decreased $21.9 million to $269.1 million at June 30, 2024 from $291.0 million at March 31, 2024 due to the sale noted above. The unrealized loss on securities available for sale decreased to $65.3 million as of June 30, 2024, as compared to $67.0 million of unrealized losses as of March 31, 2024. Securities held to maturity were flat at $19.7 million, or 0.3% of total assets, at June 30, 2024.

Loans increased $62.5 million, or 1.3%, to $4.84 billion at June 30, 2024, from $4.78 billion at March 31, 2024. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to increases in commercial and industrial loans of $27.8 million, commercial real estate loans of $25.2 million, and $11.0 million of residential mortgage loans.

Total deposits increased $64.3 million to $4.46 billion at June 30, 2024 from $4.39 billion at March 31, 2024. Compared to the prior quarter, non-certificate accounts decreased $66.0 million and term certificate accounts increased $133.0 million, as a competitive rate environment continued to pressure deposit mix and rates. Brokered deposits decreased $2.7 million. As of June 30, 2024, FDIC-insured deposits were approximately 76% of total deposits, including Bank subsidiary deposits.

Borrowed funds decreased $135.0 million to $619.4 million at June 30, 2024 from $754.4 million at March 31, 2024, as excess liquidity was used to paydown high rate borrowings. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank had $1.16 billion in available borrowing capacity across multiple relationships.

Total stockholders' equity was $577.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $577.7 million at March 31, 2024. Stockholders' equity decreased 0.1% when compared to the prior quarter, as net income was offset by share repurchases and dividends. The Company continues to implement and execute share repurchase programs, repurchasing 1,230,353 shares at an average price of $10.37, including $0.10 per share of excise tax, during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The tangible-common-equity-to-tangible-assets ratio(1) was 9.03% at June 30, 2024, 8.92% at March 31, 2024, and 9.38% at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, the Company and the Bank had strong capital positions, exceeding all regulatory capital requirements, and are considered well-capitalized.

(1) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets to total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.

About HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered trust company. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 30 full-service banking centers located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and commercial lending offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. HarborOne Bank also provides a range of educational resources through "HarborOne U," with free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, provides mortgage lending services throughout New England and other states.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 48,097 $ 36,340 $ 38,876 $ 38,573 $ 43,525 Short-term investments 186,965 357,101 188,474 208,211 209,326 Total cash and cash equivalents 235,062 393,441 227,350 246,784 252,851 Securities available for sale, at fair value 269,078 291,008 290,151 271,078 292,012 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,725 19,724 19,796 19,795 19,839 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 25,311 26,565 27,098 23,378 27,123 Asset held for sale - 348 348 966 966 Loans held for sale, at fair value 41,814 16,434 19,686 17,796 20,949 Loans: Commercial real estate 2,380,881 2,355,672 2,343,675 2,349,886 2,286,688 Commercial construction 233,926 234,811 208,443 191,224 228,902 Commercial and industrial 499,043 471,215 466,443 450,547 453,422 Total commercial loans 3,113,850 3,061,698 3,018,561 2,991,657 2,969,012 Residential real estate 1,706,678 1,695,686 1,709,714 1,706,950 1,701,766 Consumer 18,704 19,301 22,036 24,247 27,425 Loans 4,839,232 4,776,685 4,750,311 4,722,854 4,698,203 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (49,139 ) (48,185 ) (47,972 ) (48,312 ) (47,821 ) Net loans 4,790,093 4,728,500 4,702,339 4,674,542 4,650,382 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 46,209 46,597 46,111 49,201 48,176 Goodwill 59,042 59,042 59,042 69,802 69,802 Other intangible assets 1,136 1,326 1,515 1,704 1,893 Other assets 299,565 279,237 274,460 289,341 275,261 Total assets $ 5,787,035 $ 5,862,222 $ 5,667,896 $ 5,664,387 $ 5,659,254 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposit accounts $ 689,800 $ 677,152 $ 659,973 $ 708,847 $ 717,572 NOW accounts 308,016 305,071 305,825 289,141 286,956 Regular savings and club accounts 989,720 1,110,404 1,265,315 1,324,635 1,390,906 Money market deposit accounts 1,100,215 1,061,145 966,201 951,128 834,120 Term certificate accounts 985,293 852,326 863,457 859,266 742,931 Brokered deposits 385,253 387,926 326,638 276,941 315,003 Total deposits 4,458,297 4,394,024 4,387,409 4,409,958 4,287,488 Borrowings 619,372 754,380 568,462 475,470 604,568 Subordinated debt - - - 34,380 34,348 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 132,037 136,135 128,266 159,945 137,318 Total liabilities 5,209,706 5,284,539 5,084,137 5,079,753 5,063,722 Common stock 598 598 598 597 597 Additional paid-in capital 487,980 487,277 486,502 485,144 484,544 Unearned compensation - ESOP (24,866 ) (25,326 ) (25,785 ) (26,245 ) (26,704 ) Retained earnings 367,584 363,591 359,656 369,930 364,709 Treasury stock (205,944 ) (199,853 ) (193,590 ) (187,803 ) (181,324 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48,023 ) (48,604 ) (43,622 ) (56,989 ) (46,290 ) Total stockholders' equity 577,329 577,683 583,759 584,634 595,532 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,787,035 $ 5,862,222 $ 5,667,896 $ 5,664,387 $ 5,659,254

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Net Income - Trend (Unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 61,512 $ 59,937 $ 59,499 $ 58,124 $ 55,504 Interest on loans held for sale 347 243 369 370 326 Interest on securities 2,121 2,065 2,001 2,003 2,035 Other interest and dividend income 3,971 4,659 2,516 2,667 2,935 Total interest and dividend income 67,951 66,904 64,385 63,164 60,800 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 27,272 26,899 27,310 25,039 20,062 Interest on borrowings 9,329 9,423 6,260 6,439 8,114 Interest on subordinated debentures - - 1,122 606 524 Total interest expense 36,601 36,322 34,692 32,084 28,700 Net interest and dividend income 31,350 30,582 29,693 31,080 32,100 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 615 (168 ) 644 (113 ) 3,283 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 30,735 30,750 29,049 31,193 28,817 Noninterest income: Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 3,143 2,013 2,176 2,704 3,300 Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (1,098 ) 54 (3,553 ) 125 436 Other 2,356 2,276 2,301 2,270 2,312 Total mortgage banking income 4,401 4,343 924 5,099 6,048 Deposit account fees 5,223 4,983 5,178 5,133 5,012 Income on retirement plan annuities 141 145 147 146 128 Gain on sale of asset held for sale 1,809 - - - - Loss on sale of securities (1,041 ) - - - - Bank-owned life insurance income 758 746 1,207 531 511 Other income 628 524 1,448 689 963 Total noninterest income 11,919 10,741 8,904 11,598 12,662 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 18,976 17,636 19,199 18,699 18,220 Occupancy and equipment 4,636 4,781 4,670 4,430 4,633 Data processing 2,375 2,479 2,474 2,548 2,403 Loan expense (income) 461 371 (317 ) 385 417 Marketing 1,368 816 811 794 925 Professional fees 1,236 1,457 1,690 1,374 1,114 Deposit insurance 993 1,164 795 1,004 1,176 Goodwill impairment - - 10,760 - - Other expenses 3,099 3,046 3,132 2,638 2,837 Total noninterest expenses 33,144 31,750 43,214 31,872 31,725 Income (loss) before income taxes 9,510 9,741 (5,261 ) 10,919 9,754 Income tax provision 2,214 2,441 1,850 2,507 2,275 Net income (loss) $ 7,296 $ 7,300 $ (7,111 ) $ 8,412 $ 7,479 Earnings (losses) per common share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 41,293,787 41,912,421 42,111,872 42,876,893 43,063,507 Diluted 41,370,289 42,127,037 42,299,858 42,983,477 43,133,455

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Net Income - Trend (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands, except share data) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 121,449 $ 108,275 $ 13,174 12.2 % Interest on loans held for sale 590 612 (22 ) (3.6 ) Interest on securities 4,186 4,114 72 1.8 Other interest and dividend income 8,630 3,738 4,892 130.9 Total interest and dividend income 134,855 116,739 18,116 15.5 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 54,171 35,975 18,196 50.6 Interest on borrowings 18,752 13,219 5,533 41.9 Interest on subordinated debentures - 1,047 (1,047 ) (100.0 ) Total interest expense 72,923 50,241 22,682 45.1 Net interest and dividend income 61,932 66,498 (4,566 ) (6.9 ) Provision for credit losses 447 5,149 (4,702 ) (91.3 ) Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 61,485 61,349 136 0.2 Noninterest income: Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 5,156 5,524 (368 ) (6.7 ) Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (1,044 ) (1,256 ) 212 16.9 Other 4,632 4,528 104 2.3 Total mortgage banking income 8,744 8,796 (52 ) (0.6 ) Deposit account fees 10,206 9,745 461 4.7 Income on retirement plan annuities 286 247 39 15.8 Gain on sale of asset held for sale 1,809 - 1,809 100.0 Loss on sale of securities (1,041 ) - (1,041 ) (100.0 ) Bank-owned life insurance income 1,504 1,011 493 48.8 Other income 1,152 1,553 (401 ) (25.8 ) Total noninterest income 22,660 21,352 1,308 6.1 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 36,612 36,019 593 1.6 Occupancy and equipment 9,417 9,673 (256 ) (2.6 ) Data processing 4,854 4,749 105 2.2 Loan expense 832 730 102 14.0 Marketing 2,184 2,106 78 3.7 Professional fees 2,693 2,615 78 3.0 Deposit insurance 2,157 1,686 471 27.9 Other expenses 6,145 5,656 489 8.6 Total noninterest expenses 64,894 63,234 1,660 2.6 Income before income taxes 19,251 19,467 (216 ) (1.1 ) Income tax provision 4,655 4,691 (36 ) (0.8 ) Net income $ 14,596 $ 14,776 $ (180 ) (1.2 )% Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.33 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 41,603,104 43,955,411 Diluted 41,748,663 44,203,893

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Yield Trend (Unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Average Average Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Balance Interest Cost (8) Balance Interest Cost (8) Balance Interest Cost (8) (dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 374,730 $ 2,121 2.28 % $ 372,787 $ 2,065 2.23 % $ 381,762 $ 2,035 2.14 % Other interest-earning assets 306,361 3,971 5.21 356,470 4,659 5.26 238,891 2,935 4.93 Loans held for sale 20,775 347 6.72 14,260 243 6.85 19,614 326 6.67 Loans Commercial loans (2)(3) 3,091,004 43,023 5.60 3,040,835 41,653 5.51 2,938,292 38,842 5.30 Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 1,695,059 18,393 4.36 1,700,694 18,175 4.30 1,682,860 16,456 3.92 Consumer loans (3) 19,221 352 7.37 20,539 358 7.01 29,025 419 5.79 Total loans 4,805,284 61,768 5.17 4,762,068 60,186 5.08 4,650,177 55,717 4.81 Total interest-earning assets 5,507,150 68,207 4.98 5,505,585 67,153 4.91 5,290,444 61,013 4.63 Noninterest-earning assets 300,847 299,153 305,132 Total assets $ 5,807,997 $ 5,804,738 $ 5,595,576 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 1,058,524 4,305 1.64 $ 1,186,201 5,523 1.87 $ 1,421,622 6,165 1.74 NOW accounts 299,536 88 0.12 289,902 75 0.10 280,501 59 0.08 Money market accounts 1,069,153 10,186 3.83 994,353 9,313 3.77 802,373 6,256 3.13 Certificates of deposit 931,255 9,946 4.30 855,070 8,554 4.02 708,087 5,273 2.99 Brokered deposits 300,385 2,747 3.68 356,459 3,434 3.87 281,614 2,309 3.29 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,658,853 27,272 3.00 3,681,985 26,899 2.94 3,494,197 20,062 2.30 Borrowings 776,852 9,329 4.83 764,623 9,423 4.96 666,345 8,114 4.88 Subordinated debentures - - - - - - 34,331 524 6.12 Total borrowings 776,852 9,329 4.83 764,623 9,423 4.96 700,676 8,638 4.94 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,435,705 36,601 3.32 4,446,608 36,322 3.29 4,194,873 28,700 2.74 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 670,494 654,436 712,081 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 126,477 119,289 88,363 Total liabilities 5,232,676 5,220,333 4,995,317 Total stockholders' equity 575,321 584,405 600,259 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,807,997 $ 5,804,738 $ 5,595,576 Tax equivalent net interest income 31,606 30,831 32,313 Tax equivalent interest rate spread (5) 1.66 % 1.62 % 1.89 % Less: tax equivalent adjustment 256 249 213 Net interest income as reported $ 31,350 $ 30,582 $ 32,100 Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 1,071,445 $ 1,058,977 $ 1,095,571 Net interest margin (7) 2.29 % 2.23 % 2.43 % Tax equivalent effect 0.02 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 2.31 % 2.25 % 2.45 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 124.16 % 123.82 % 126.12 % Supplemental information: Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 4,329,347 $ 27,272 $ 4,336,421 $ 26,899 $ 4,206,278 $ 20,062 Cost of total deposits 2.53 % 2.49 % 1.91 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 5,106,199 $ 36,601 $ 5,101,044 $ 36,322 $ 4,906,954 $ 28,700 Cost of total funding liabilities 2.88 % 2.86 % 2.35 %

(1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Tax-exempt income on industrial revenue bonds is included in commercial loans on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (4) Includes the basis adjustments of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (8) Annualized

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Yield Trend (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Average Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Balance Interest Cost (8) Balance Interest Cost (8) (dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 373,758 $ 4,186 2.25 % $ 384,517 $ 4,114 2.16 % Other interest-earning assets 331,416 8,630 5.24 151,644 3,738 4.97 Loans held for sale 17,517 590 6.77 18,865 612 6.54 Loans Commercial loans (2)(3) 3,065,921 84,675 5.55 2,919,980 75,679 5.23 Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 1,697,878 36,568 4.33 1,665,083 32,072 3.88 Consumer loans (3) 19,879 711 7.19 32,647 938 5.79 Total loans 4,783,678 121,954 5.13 4,617,710 108,689 4.75 Total interest-earning assets 5,506,369 135,360 4.94 5,172,736 117,153 4.57 Noninterest-earning assets 299,999 309,198 Total assets $ 5,806,368 $ 5,481,934 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 1,122,362 9,827 1.76 $ 1,440,403 11,610 1.63 NOW accounts 294,719 163 0.11 278,164 95 0.07 Money market accounts 1,031,753 19,499 3.80 813,472 11,494 2.85 Certificates of deposit 893,162 18,501 4.17 630,791 7,958 2.54 Brokered deposits 328,422 6,181 3.78 305,885 4,818 3.18 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,670,418 54,171 2.97 3,468,715 35,975 2.09 FHLB and FRB borrowings 770,738 18,752 4.89 557,823 13,219 4.78 Subordinated debentures - - - 34,315 1,047 6.15 Total borrowings 770,738 18,752 4.89 592,138 14,266 4.86 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,441,156 72,923 3.30 4,060,853 50,241 2.49 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 662,465 716,782 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 122,884 95,054 Total liabilities 5,226,505 4,872,689 Total stockholders' equity 579,863 609,245 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,806,368 $ 5,481,934 Tax equivalent net interest income 62,437 66,912 Tax equivalent interest rate spread (5) 1.64 % 2.07 % Less: tax equivalent adjustment 505 414 Net interest income as reported $ 61,932 $ 66,498 Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 1,065,213 $ 1,111,883 Net interest margin (7) 2.26 % 2.59 % Tax equivalent effect 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 2.28 % 2.61 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 123.99 % 127.38 % Supplemental information: Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 4,332,883 $ 54,171 $ 4,185,497 $ 35,975 Cost of total deposits 2.51 % 1.73 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 5,103,621 $ 72,923 $ 4,777,635 $ 50,241 Cost of total funding liabilities 2.87 % 2.12 %

Tax-exempt income on industrial revenue bonds is included in commercial loans on a tax-equivalent basis. (1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Tax-exempt income on industrial revenue bonds is included in commercial loans on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (4) Includes the basis adjustments of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (8) Annualized.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Yield Trend (Unaudited) Average Balances - Trend - Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 374,730 $ 372,787 $ 370,683 $ 375,779 $ 381,762 Other interest-earning assets 306,361 356,470 205,929 207,234 238,891 Loans held for sale 20,775 14,260 20,010 20,919 19,614 Loans Commercial loans (2)(3) 3,091,004 3,040,835 3,005,840 2,980,817 2,938,292 Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 1,695,059 1,700,694 1,707,978 1,700,383 1,682,860 Consumer loans (3) 19,221 20,539 22,324 25,126 29,025 Total loans 4,805,284 4,762,068 4,736,142 4,706,326 4,650,177 Total interest-earning assets 5,507,150 5,505,585 5,332,764 5,310,258 5,290,444 Noninterest-earning assets 300,847 299,153 313,729 314,030 305,132 Total assets $ 5,807,997 $ 5,804,738 $ 5,646,493 $ 5,624,288 $ 5,595,576 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 1,058,524 $ 1,186,201 $ 1,307,774 $ 1,360,728 $ 1,421,622 NOW accounts 299,536 289,902 290,147 274,329 280,501 Money market accounts 1,069,153 994,353 963,223 910,694 802,373 Certificates of deposit 931,255 855,070 859,274 818,182 708,087 Brokered deposits 300,385 356,459 288,449 287,428 281,614 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,658,853 3,681,985 3,708,867 3,651,361 3,494,197 Borrowings 776,852 764,623 507,520 508,001 666,345 Subordinated debentures - - 22,614 34,364 34,331 Total borrowings 776,852 764,623 530,134 542,365 700,676 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,435,705 4,446,608 4,239,001 4,193,726 4,194,873 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 670,494 654,436 683,548 705,009 712,081 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 126,477 119,289 137,239 126,742 88,363 Total liabilities 5,232,676 5,220,333 5,059,788 5,025,477 4,995,317 Total stockholders' equity 575,321 584,405 586,705 598,811 600,259 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,807,997 $ 5,804,738 $ 5,646,493 $ 5,624,288 $ 5,595,576 Annualized Yield Trend - Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) 2.28 % 2.23 % 2.14 % 2.11 % 2.14 % Other interest-earning assets 5.21 % 5.26 % 4.85 % 5.11 % 4.93 % Loans held for sale 6.72 % 6.85 % 7.32 % 7.02 % 6.67 % Commercial loans (2)(3) 5.60 % 5.51 % 5.45 % 5.38 % 5.30 % Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 4.36 % 4.30 % 4.21 % 4.09 % 3.92 % Consumer loans (3) 7.37 % 7.01 % 6.82 % 6.51 % 5.79 % Total loans 5.17 % 5.08 % 5.01 % 4.92 % 4.81 % Total interest-earning assets 4.98 % 4.91 % 4.81 % 4.74 % 4.63 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 1.64 % 1.87 % 2.09 % 1.98 % 1.74 % NOW accounts 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.11 % 0.08 % Money market accounts 3.83 % 3.77 % 3.83 % 3.64 % 3.13 % Certificates of deposit 4.30 % 4.02 % 3.85 % 3.50 % 2.99 % Brokered deposits 3.68 % 3.87 % 3.71 % 3.60 % 3.29 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3.00 % 2.94 % 2.92 % 2.72 % 2.30 % Borrowings 4.83 % 4.96 % 4.89 % 5.03 % 4.88 % Subordinated debentures - % - % 19.68 % 7.00 % 6.12 % Total borrowings 4.83 % 4.96 % 5.52 % 5.15 % 4.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.32 % 3.29 % 3.25 % 3.04 % 2.74 %

(1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Tax-exempt income on industrial revenue bonds is included in commercial loans on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (4) Includes the basis adjustments of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Performance Ratios (annualized): 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 7,296 $ 7,300 $ (7,111) $ 8,411 $ 7,450 Less: Goodwill impairment charge - - 10,760 - - Net income, excluding goodwill impairment charge(1) $ 7,296 $ 7,300 $ 3,649 $ 8,411 $ 7,450 Average Assets $ 5,807,997 $ 5,804,738 $ 5,646,493 $ 5,624,288 $ 5,595,576 Average Equity $ 575,321 $ 584,405 $ 586,705 $ 598,811 $ 600,258 Return on average assets (ROAA) 0.50 % 0.50 % (0.50) % 0.60 % 0.54 % Return on average assets (ROAA), excluding goodwill impairment charge(2) 0.50 % 0.50 % 0.26 % 0.60 % 0.54 % Return on average equity (ROAE) 5.07 % 5.00 % (4.85) % 5.62 % 4.98 % Return on average equity (ROAE), excluding goodwill impairment charge(3) 5.07 % 5.00 % 2.49 % 5.62 % 4.98 % Total noninterest expense $ 33,144 $ 31,750 $ 43,214 $ 31,872 $ 31,725 Less: Amortization of other intangible assets 189 189 189 189 189 Total adjusted noninterest expense 32,955 31,561 43,025 31,683 31,536 Less: Goodwill impairment charge - - 10,760 - - Total adjusted noninterest expense, excluding goodwill impairment(4) $ 32,955 $ 31,561 $ 32,265 $ 31,683 $ 31,536 Net interest and dividend income $ 31,350 $ 30,582 $ 29,693 $ 31,080 $ 32,100 Total noninterest income 11,919 10,741 8,904 11,598 12,662 Total revenue $ 43,269 $ 41,323 $ 38,597 $ 42,678 $ 44,762 Efficiency ratio (5) 76.16 % 76.38 % 111.47 % 74.24 % 70.45 % Efficiency ratio, excluding goodwill impairment charge(6) 76.16 % 76.38 % 83.59 % 74.24 % 70.45 %

(1) This non-GAAP measure represents net income, excluding goodwill impairment charge (2) This non-GAAP measure represents net income, excluding goodwill impairment charge to average assets (3) This non-GAAP measure represents net income, excluding goodwill impairment charge to average equity (4) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense, excluding goodwill impairment charge (5) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense divided by total revenue (6) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense, excluding goodwill impairment divided by total revenue

At or for the Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Asset Quality 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands) Total nonperforming assets $ 9,766 $ 12,201 $ 17,582 $ 18,795 $ 20,234 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.31 % 0.33 % 0.36 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.02 % 1.01 % 1.01 % 1.02 % 1.02 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 195 $ 125 $ 1,311 $ (18 ) $ 2,671 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.11 % - % 0.23 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 503.18 % 396.27 % 273.92 % 257.21 % 236.62 %

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Capital and Share Related 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Common stock outstanding 44,459,490 45,055,006 45,401,224 45,915,364 46,575,478 Book value per share $ 12.99 $ 12.82 $ 12.86 $ 12.73 $ 12.79 Tangible common equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 577,329 $ 577,683 $ 583,759 $ 584,634 $ 595,532 Less: Goodwill 59,042 59,042 59,042 69,802 69,802 Less: Other intangible assets (1) 1,136 1,326 1,515 1,704 1,893 Tangible common equity $ 517,151 $ 517,315 $ 523,202 $ 513,128 $ 523,837 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 11.63 $ 11.48 $ 11.52 $ 11.18 $ 11.25 Tangible assets: Total assets $ 5,787,035 $ 5,862,222 $ 5,667,896 $ 5,664,387 $ 5,659,254 Less: Goodwill 59,042 59,042 59,042 69,802 69,802 Less: Other intangible assets 1,136 1,326 1,515 1,704 1,893 Tangible assets $ 5,726,857 $ 5,801,854 $ 5,607,339 $ 5,592,881 $ 5,587,559 Tangible common equity / tangible assets (3) 9.03 % 8.92 % 9.33 % 9.17 % 9.38 %

(1) Other intangible assets are core deposit intangibles. (2) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common stock outstanding. (3) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets to total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Segments Key Financial Data (Unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Statements of Net Income for HarborOne Bank Segment: 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest and dividend income $ 31,098 $ 30,485 $ 30,637 $ 31,468 $ 32,490 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 615 (168 ) 644 (113 ) 3,283 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 30,483 30,653 29,993 31,581 29,207 Mortgage banking income: Intersegment loss (464 ) (236 ) (159 ) (198 ) (358 ) Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (74 ) (32 ) (257 ) 18 29 Other 180 180 185 188 195 Total mortgage banking (loss) income (358 ) (88 ) (231 ) 8 (134 ) Other noninterest income: Deposit account fees 5,223 4,983 5,178 5,132 5,013 Income on retirement plan annuities 141 145 147 146 128 Gain on sale of asset held for sale 1,809 - - - - Loss on sale of securities (1,041 ) - - - - Bank-owned life insurance income 758 746 1,207 531 511 Other income 624 517 1,405 694 962 Total noninterest income 7,156 6,303 7,706 6,511 6,480 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 15,627 15,307 16,535 15,238 15,067 Occupancy and equipment 4,052 4,150 4,038 3,828 3,910 Data processing 2,363 2,470 2,462 2,527 2,355 Loan expense 188 71 153 128 96 Marketing 1,331 783 751 709 787 Professional fees 771 1,056 1,404 914 699 Deposit insurance 992 1,164 794 1,004 1,176 Other expenses 2,467 2,406 2,476 1,924 2,103 Total noninterest expenses 27,791 27,407 28,613 26,272 26,193 Less: Amortization of other intangible assets 189 189 189 190 189 Total adjusted noninterest expense 27,602 27,218 28,424 26,082 26,004 Income before income taxes 9,848 9,549 9,086 11,820 9,494 Provision for income taxes 2,310 2,386 2,535 2,716 2,193 Net income $ 7,538 $ 7,163 $ 6,551 $ 9,104 $ 7,301 Efficiency ratio (1) - QTD 72.15 % 73.99 % 74.13 % 68.67 % 66.73 % Efficiency ratio (1) - YTD 73.05 % 73.99 % 68.49 % 66.64 % 65.67 %

(1) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense divided by total revenue