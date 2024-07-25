On The Heels of 2x Client Growth, URLgenius Named 2024 Best Influencer Marketing Tech

URLgenius, industry pioneer in app linking, continues to shake up the influencer tech space. After doubling client growth last week during Amazon Prime Day, URLgenius accepted the Global Influencer Marketing Awards' Best Marketing Influencer Tech in London last Thursday evening. The award was presented in recognition of their remarkable performance, distinguishing them among industry giants, such as LTK, T&A Ogilvy, and Influencity.

Hosted annually by HelloPartner, this prestigious category recognizes technologies that add exceptional value to brands and the entire influencer marketing ecosystem. The esteemed panel of Judges commented: "Another valuable addition to the creator economy! Fantastic product with influencers at the core." In support of emerging influencers, URLgenius is now offering free access to its patented technology and insights for creators who have fewer than 10,000 followers on their largest social media platform.

"Last week underscores the transformative role this innovative tech has in the ever-evolving influencer marketing industry," said Brian Klais, founder and CEO of URLgenius. "As brands, creators, and agencies navigate a dynamic landscape, the need for mobile solutions that not only enhance the end-user experience but drive measurable success has never been greater. We are honored and humbled to have won in a fiercely competitive category with such esteemed finalists."

About URLgenius: URLgenius is the premier, patent-protected global app-linking platformthat empowers marketers and creators of all sizes to create fluid app-to-app linking experiences to enhance engagement, conversions, and affiliate commissions.

Having facilitated over $1.3 billion in e-commerce sales in Q4 '23 alone, URLgenius is renowned for its innovative approach that foregoes the need for SDKs, URLgenius offers unparalleled reliability, speed, and flexibility, all while prioritizing privacy.

Favored by leading content creators, agencies, and brands worldwide, URLgenius reduces friction for the end user when linking to apps and websites from social media, and digital and traditional advertising. Connect with us as we continue to evolve alongside the influencer ecosystem with even more groundbreaking solutions on URLgenius.com, learn best practices on our blog, and follow us on LinkedIn.

