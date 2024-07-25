Golden Agri-Resources: GAR Boosts Strategic Presence with New Storage Capacity in the Largest Port in Europe

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) is pleased to announce a new lease partnership for storage capacity at the state-of-the-art Chane terminal in Rotterdam, the largest port in Europe. The first shipment was delivered on 17 July, marking a key milestone in GAR's efforts to strengthen its presence in the Northwest Europe region.

The Chane terminal Geulhaven, owned and operated by Chane, offers GAR 20,400 cubic metres of storage. The facility includes eight tanks with a capacity of 1,800 cubic metres each, eight tanks of 750 cubic metres each, and additional tanks for future expansion in blending operations. This infrastructure enhances GAR's ability to offer a wider range of high-quality products and services to its customers with greater efficiency and reliability.

Maarten van der Hoeven, Senior Vice President, Head of Europe and Latin America at GAR, stated: "Securing storage at the state-of-the-art Chane terminal is a pivotal step in our strategic expansion plan. This new location strengthens our European supply chain, enhancing our logistics capabilities and enabling seamless product storage and distribution."

GAR currently operates terminal storage and warehouses in six countries across Europe and Latin America. This extensive network supports GAR's commitment to delivering a diverse range of quality products to its customers efficiently and effectively.

GAR's continuous commitment to securing top-tier storage facilities, such as the Chane terminal, underscores its dedication to service excellence. The company continues to leverage strategic locations and advanced facilities to drive growth and customer satisfaction.

John Kraakman, CEO of Chane, said: "We are excited to continue our strong partnership with GAR by offering end-to-end services in liquid bulk storage. Together, we aim for efficient, sustainable solutions for goods crossing continental borders and proudly contribute to providing sustainable oils for the European market and beyond."

About Golden Agri-Resources

GAR is a leading, fully integrated agribusiness company that provides an efficient end-to-end supply chain, from responsible production to global delivery. As a global leader in palm oil production, GAR manages over half a million hectares of plantations, including smallholder estates, across Indonesia. Its downstream refining and specialty product facilities manufacture high-quality goods for the global food, oleochemical, animal feed, and bioenergy markets.

GAR's products reach a diversified customer base in over 100 countries through its global distribution and logistics network encompassing shipping, freight, and warehousing facilities. Outside of South-East Asia, GAR has entities in the Netherlands, Spain, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, and the USA.

For more info visit: https://www.goldenagri.com.sg/

About Chane

Chane is a leading storage, processing, and logistics partner, specialising in forward-thinking end-to-end service offerings for bulk liquid products. The company operates 22 tank terminals with a total capacity of 5,4 million cubic metres, located in 7 European countries: the Netherlands, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Poland, and Italy. Chane forms a vital link in the supply chain for a wide range of international customers.

