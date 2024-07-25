NKS Solar One says it has requested regulatory approval to build and operate a 250 MW floating solar array near Manila and to connect it to the national grid in the Philippines. The authorities in the Philippines are holding a virtual hearing to decide whether a proposed 250 MW floating solar project can be connected to the Luzon grid. NKS Solar One, a joint venture between Blueleaf Energy Philippines and NKS Energy Utilities, plans to develop, own, and operate the dedicated point-to-point limited transmission facility. It will be built in Lake Caliraya and Lake Lumot, in the province of Laguna, ...

