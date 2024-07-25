'Only Owlet' shows the impact stress lack of sleep are having on the lives of parents globally and shares powerful stories from those who have found a solution

Today, Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) (the "Company" or "Owlet"), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, launched Only Owlet, a global campaign that brings together new research and real-life stories to spotlight the common anxieties parents all experience, and how Owlet helps empower families around the world by helping them through the most difficult of challenges.

Parents Around the World Are Exhausted And Anxious

Owlet is sharing new data completed in conjunction with accredited research firm Censuswide, revealing the extent of the stress and worry that comes with being a new parent, and what parents need to alleviate these anxieties. The data shows that the top emotion felt by parents during the first year of their baby's life is exhaustion and rightfully so as parents are getting up to check on their baby up to eight times each night. Parents are anxious about their baby getting sick or passing away from sudden unexpected infant death syndrome/sudden infant death syndrome (SUIDS/SIDS), and caregivers around the globe are struggling with sleep deprivation, anxiety, and finding time for themselves.

Owlet Parents Have More Peace Of Mind

Almost 3 out of 4 of parents surveyed say that infant monitoring technology has helped them feel less stressed and anxious. Owlet is the answer for millions of parents across the globe. For more than a decade, Owlet has been at the forefront of technology development that empowers parents when it comes to their baby's health. As the first company in the baby monitoring industry to have global medical certifications, including two FDA-clearances, Owlet provides caregivers with their baby's live health vitals and sends real-time, actionable alarms allowing parents to rest easier while their baby sleeps or intervene in potentially critical events. In fact, 96% of Owlet parents surveyed have reported more peace of mind and 94% have reported better quality of sleep1

"Owlet's mission is to empower caregivers with critical information, so that they can take quick action on their babies' health, or just feel confident their baby is safe while they sleep," said Kurt Workman, Owlet Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "It's clear from the data that parents around the world are in desperate need of sleep and peace of mind. Our Owlet parent stories demonstrate that health monitoring technology is impactful and very necessary."

Real Stories, Real Impact

Kali is the mother of a 5-month-old, and an Owlet parent, who brought her baby home after a five day stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) due to fluid in his lungs. "During this two month period, my anxiety was through the roof. Constantly checking his chest, manually counting his respirations and pulse. I decided to get my hands on the Dream Sock. The very first night we used it I noticed the weight of my stress felt so much lighter." Another parent, Brian, shared his story about how Owlet helped him know when to seek care for his baby. "We thought she just had a cold, but our Dream Sock notified us of her low oxygen, prompting us to take her to the hospital. We were informed that [she] had RSV [respiratory syncytial virus] and was admitted immediately. Without that knowledge, who knows how long we would have waited to bring her in."

Whether it was receiving an alarm that prompted them to take immediate action, helping parents identify early signs of illness, or simply providing the peace of mind that helped them get back to sleep, hundreds of parents around the world have shared how Owlet has made a critical difference in their lives.

"The Only Owlet campaign is aimed at sharing stories like Kali and Brian's with other parents, so that they can feel empowerment and community in their shared experiences," said Liz Teran, Chief Marketing Officer at Owlet. "We invite all parents to share their stories with us. But most importantly, our goal is to give parents confidence in their baby's safety and a solution for their worries, so that they can focus on enjoying the earliest and most challenging days of parenthood."

To see how Owlet has been there for other families, or to share your own story, visit www.owletcare.com/pages/why-owlet.

Survey Methodology Additional References

The total sample size was 3,012 parents (16+) with children aged 1 and under across Germany, the U.K. and the U.S. The research was conducted from 06.13.2024 06.18.2024. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles. Regional data for the U.S., U.K and German markets can be made available. Please contact owlet@diffusionpr.com for more information.

1. Reducing Caregiver Stress From At-Home Infant Monitoring: Results from a survey of Owlet Sock user experiences. Lehi, Utah: Owlet Baby Care, Inc.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet's digital health infant monitoring platform is transforming the journey of parenting. Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT), a small-cap healthcare growth equity, offers FDA-authorized medical and consumer pediatric wearables and an integrated HD visual and audio camera that provide real-time data and insights to parents who safeguard health, optimize wellness, and ensure peaceful sleep, for their children.

Since 2012, over 2 million parents worldwide have used Owlet's platform contributing to one of the largest collections of consumer infant health and sleep data. The Company continues to develop software and digital data solutions to bridge the current healthcare gap between hospital and home and bring new insights to parents and caregivers globally. Owlet believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life. To learn more, visit www.owletcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's potential global reach and its devices' expected efficacy. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "estimate," "may," "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "goal," "potential," "upcoming," "outlook," "guidance," "can," the negation thereof, or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations at the time such statements are made, speak only as of the dates they are made and are susceptible to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Many important factors could affect the Company's future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the regulatory pathway for Owlet's products, including submissions to, actions taken by and decisions and responses from regulators, such as the FDA and similar regulators outside of the United States, as well as Owlet's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval or certification for our products and other regulatory requirements and legal proceedings; (ii) Owlet's competition and the Company's ability to profitably grow and manage growth; (iii) the Company's ability to enhance future operating and financial results or obtain additional financing to continue as a going concern; (iv) Owlet's ability to obtain additional financing in the future, as well as risks associated with the Company's current loan and debt agreements, including compliance with debt covenants, restrictions on the Company's access to capital, the impact of the Company's overall debt levels and the Company's ability to generate sufficient future cash flows to meet Owlet's debt service obligations and operate Owlet's business; (v) the ability of Owlet to implement strategic initiatives, reduce costs, grow revenues, develop and launch new products, innovate and enhance existing products, meet customer demands and adapt to changes in consumer preferences and retail trends; (vi) Owlet's ability to acquire, defend and protect its intellectual property and satisfy regulatory requirements, including but not limited to requirements concerning privacy and data protection, breaches and loss, as well as other risks associated with Owlet's digital platforms and technologies; (vii) Owlet's ability to maintain relationships with customers, manufacturers and suppliers and retain Owlet's management and key employees; (viii) Owlet's ability to upgrade and maintain its information technology systems; (ix) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (x) the impact of and disruption to Owlet's business, financial condition, operations, supply chain and logistics due to economic and other conditions beyond the Company's control, such as health epidemics or pandemics, macro-economic uncertainties, social unrest, hostilities, natural disasters or other catastrophic events; (xi) the possibility that Owlet may be adversely affected by other economic, business, regulatory, competitive or other factors, such as changes in discretionary consumer spending and consumer preferences; and (xii) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's other releases, public statements and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024 and as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on the Company's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to above. Moreover, the Company operates in an evolving environment. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, although Owlet may do so from time to time.

