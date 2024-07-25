

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.20 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) is up over 180% at $1.09. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRA) is up over 49% at $3.53. Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is up over 33% at $1.43. BloomZ Inc. Ordinary Shares (BLMZ) is up over 19% at $2.92. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) is up over 15% at $58.19. Indivior PLC (INDV) is up over 13% at $12.33. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) is up over 12% at $323.71. Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) is up over 10% at $2.18. Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) is up over 9% at $65.20. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (XBP) is up over 9% at $1.63. Holley Inc. (HLLY) is up over 8% at $3.90. Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) is up over 7% at $12.18. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) is up over 6% at $2.65.



In the Red



2U, Inc. (TWOU) is down over 70% at $1.20. IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) is down over 59% at $6.97. MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) is down over 26% at $16.30. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is down over 23% at $66.90. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) is down over 15% at $11.40. GRI Bio, Inc. (GRI) is down over 14% at $1.15. Ford Motor Company (F) is down over 13% at $11.89. NuZee, Inc. (NUZE) is down over 13% at $2.91. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is down over 12% at $34.60. Next Technology Holding Inc. (NXTT) is down over 12% at $2.26. SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is down over 12% at $1.40. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is down over 11% at $6.59. Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (DRMA) is down over 11% at $2.36. Gaxos.ai Inc. (GXAI) is down over 7% at $1.96. Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) is down over 7% at $1.78.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX