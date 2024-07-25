Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer recognized as one of America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer recognized as one of America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes

Recognition highlights the company's commitment to gender diversity and inclusive workplace practices

New York - July 25, 2024 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women 2024. This prestigious and independently judged award, based on an exhaustive survey involving more than 150,000 women across various industries, underscores Wolters Kluwer's exceptional employer qualities and its commitment to creating a supportive and equitable workplace for women.

Previously, Newsweeknamed Wolters Kluwer one of the most trustworthy companies in the world. The company also ranked #1 in the Netherlands for gender diversity in Equileap's Gender Equality Global Reportand was featured in Forbes' America's Best Large Employers list.

"We are very proud to be recognized as one of America's Best Employers for Women. This achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to cultivating an inclusive environment where diversity is at the forefront of our success," said Nancy McKinstry, CEO and Chair of the Executive Board at Wolters Kluwer. "With 50% of our Executive and Supervisory Boards consisting of women, and women making up 32% of our executives and 41% of all managers, we are committed to fostering gender diversity at every level of our organization."

Wolters Kluwer ranks #3 in the Professional Services sector and #114 overall among the top 600 companies identified by Forbes and Statista as America's Best Employers for Women.

The America's Best Employers for Women 2024 list was compiled based on over 4 million evaluations from more than 150,000 women. The survey assessed companies on workplace conditions, diversity, pay equity, and support for family and parental leave. It also considered the percentage of women in executive and board positions.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTubeand Instagram.

