Nth Degree Events Collects Industry Accolades as Momentum Builds for Experiential Events

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Nth Degree Events, a leading provider of impactful events and experiences, today announced industry accolades and milestones that underscore how the company's experiential event programs are building community, driving personal connections, and delivering valuable educational content and learning opportunities.

The power of programs delivered by Nth Degree Events was recently acknowledged with several major industry awards. The company was named one of the Top 100 Event Agencies by Event Marketer in June. In July, Nth Degree Events also won a Best Experiential and Event PR Award presented by PR News and Chief Marketer. These honors showcased the work of Nth Degree Events, which increases brand exposure with experiential marketing in settings that resonate with both consumer and business-to-business audiences.

"The desire for immersive and community-building events is stronger than ever, and we're honored to bring those experiences to our clients' audiences," said Robert Lowe, President of Nth Degree Events. "Our inclusion on the Event Marketer IT List and the Experiential and Event PR Awards win is a testament to our team's commitment to excellence and reflects the passion and creativity each team member brings to every project. We are deeply grateful for this recognition of our collective efforts."

In addition to the recognition and awards, Nth Degree Events managed a range of event programs for clients in technology, automotive, healthcare and other industries in the first six months of 2024, welcoming more than 110,000 in-person attendees from over 35 countries.

Nth Degree Events, the boutique agency division of Nth Degree, specializes in experiential marketing. The company is united by a singular mission: to transform ideas into tangible realities, anywhere in the world, under any circumstances. The Nth Degree Events mission is not just about delivering; it's about delivering with finesse and a profound understanding of what truly resonates.

At Nth Degree Events, we focus on delivering ideas that work and creating the world's most impactful events and experiences to advance our clients' personal and business success. We're part of Nth Degree - the global trade show innovator - which manages more than 13,000 projects and event programs annually around the world. For more information about Nth Degree Events, visit www.nthdegreeevents.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

