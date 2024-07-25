CubiCasa Partners with MIAMI Association of Realtors to Bring Floor Plans to the Nation's 4th Largest MLS

MIAMI REALTORS® to Leverage CubiCasa's easy-to-use floor plan to better serve its clients

CubiCasa , the global leader of interior property data mapping through simple smartphone scanning, today announced a new partnership with the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI), the nation's fourth largest MLS and the largest MLS owned and run by a single association, serving more than 60,000 subscribers. This collaboration marks the 20th collaboration between MLSs and CubiCasa so far this year and pushes the company another step forward in its mission to attach a floor plan to every listing in the United States.

With a shared commitment to improving the real estate experience for consumers, this partnership will provide MIAMI's extensive network of real estate professionals with access to CubiCasa's state-of-the-art floor plan creation tools. The use of CubiCasa is particularly important in Miami, the number one U.S. destination for international home buyers. South Florida foreign home buyer market share is five times larger than the U.S. figure, according to MIAMI's latest global study .

"Floor plans are a critical component in creating a better home search experience for consumers, especially for our Miami global buyers who depend on accurate and detailed online information to make informed decisions," said Teresa King Kinney, CEO of the MIAMI Association of Realtors. "This collaboration with CubiCasa will greatly enhance the quality and transparency of our listings."

"Partnering with the MIAMI Association of Realtors aligns perfectly with our goal of improving the home search experience for consumers," said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. "The organization is forward-looking and is always focused on delivering the best possible experience for their subscribers, and most importantly, the consumer."

Real estate agents that leverage CubiCasa's floor plan creation tools can lean into a user-friendly interface and quick turnaround times to enhance their listings with professional-quality floor plans. These floor plans provide essential insights that help consumers envision their lives in a home prior to making a purchase decision, including a property's flow, size and layout. This latest partnership with the Miami Realtors SEFMLS is a testament to CubiCasa's dedication to bringing this vision to fruition.

CubiCasa recently launched new data and imagery-based products and surpassed more than 15% of estimated new home listings in the U.S. having a CubiCasa floor plan. For more information about CubiCasa and its innovative floor plan solutions, visit www.cubi.casa .

About the MIAMI Association of Realtors®

The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 104 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations: MIAMI RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors in the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the award-winning MIAMI Global Council. MIAMI REALTORS represents 60,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 260 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is www.MiamiRealtors.com

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/ .

