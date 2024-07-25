NWS will become the exclusive master distributor of Telrad Networks innovative BreezeAir AXE product across North America and Canada.

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / NWS and Telrad Networks are pleased to announce a new exclusive partnership agreement, marking a significant milestone in their business relationship. Under this agreement, NWS will become the exclusive master distributor of Telrad Networks innovative BreezeAir AXE product across North America and Canada. This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to bring the cutting-edge BreezeAir AXE product to a wider market, enhancing the technological landscape in these regions.





NWS and Telrad Networks Announce Exclusive Partnership Agreement

Telrad Networks, renowned for its advancements in telecommunications and technology solutions, announced the revolutionary BreezeAir AXE PTP & PTMP Broadband Wireless radio in November 2023. BreezeAir AXE is designed to optimize network performance delivering more than 2Gbps net capacity, making it a highly sought-after wireless solution for businesses and service providers. For the FCC 6GHz market, BreezeAir AXE fully complies with the essential AFC (Automatic Frequency Coordination) service. By partnering with NWS, Telrad Networks ensures that BreezeAir AXE will reach its full market potential through NWS's extensive distribution network and market expertise.

Johan Crause, Executive Vice President of Sales for North America at Telrad Networks, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to partner with NWS as our exclusive master distributor for BreezeAir AXE PTP & PTMP in North America and Canada. NWS's extensive distribution network and deep market knowledge make them the ideal partner to bring our innovative BreezeAir AXE to a broader audience. This collaboration will not only expand our market reach but also ensure that our customers receive exceptional support and service. We are confident that this partnership will drive significant growth and success for both Telrad Networks and NWS."

NWS, a leader in distribution and supply chain management, is well-positioned to take on this exclusive role. With a robust network of partners and a deep understanding of the North American and Canadian markets, NWS is set to drive the adoption and integration of BreezeAir AXE. Importantly, NWS will offer BreezeAir AXE to other customers and channels, ensuring that system integrators (SIs) and distributors across the USA have access to this innovative technology.

Glenn Poulos, Executive Vice President and General Manager of NWS North America, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "We are excited to partner with Telrad Networks and bring the innovative BreezeAir AXE Broadband Wireless Radios to our customers. This partnership aligns with our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions and exceptional service. We look forward to driving the success of the BreezeAir AXE across North America and Canada."

The collaboration between NWS and Telrad Networks is expected to bring numerous benefits to both companies. For Telrad Networks, it offers a strategic channel to penetrate key markets and achieve substantial growth in product sales. For NWS, the exclusive distribution rights to BreezeAir AXE enhance its product portfolio and solidify its position as a top-tier distributor of advanced technological solutions.

In conclusion, the exclusive partnership agreement between NWS and Telrad Networks. signifies a promising future for both companies. By combining Telrad Networks groundbreaking BreezeAir AXE with NWS's distribution capabilities, this alliance is poised to transform the telecommunications landscape in North America and Canada, delivering unparalleled value to customers and stakeholders alike.

About NWS:

Established in 2012, NWS is a telecom infrastructure solutions provider committed to helping companies of all sizes build the connected world of today and tomorrow. From custom connectivity, kitting, logistics, telecom infrastructure materials, and test and measurement solutions, our goal is to develop and deliver solutions for the world we need next.

About Telrad Networks:

Telrad Networks is a global provider of innovative wireless telecommunication solutions, empowering providers with the tools to deliver high-speed internet and communication services to businesses and communities worldwide. With a focus on reliability and performance, Telrad Networks is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive success for its partners and customers.

Contact Information

John Doucette

Director of Digital & Marketing Communications, NWS

john.doucette@nwsnext.com

647-218-7327

Paul Wakefield

Media Relations, Telrad Networks

paulw@telrad.com

+44 -(0)-7774-622615

SOURCE: NWS

View the original press release on newswire.com.