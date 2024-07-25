Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.07.2024
ACCESSWIRE
25.07.2024 15:02 Uhr
75 Leser
Cybersixgill is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Ecosystem

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Cybersixgill, the global cyber threat intelligence data provider, announced today its inclusion in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Ecosystem. Cybersixgill was selected based on its proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting-edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

"Cybersxigill is proud to partner with Microsoft and deliver our threat intelligence as a plug-in for its Copilot for Security," said Gabi Reish, Chief Product Officer for Cybersixgill. "Our real-time insights from the deep and dark web offer Copilot customers a unique and essential perspective, giving them intelligence specific to their business and attack surface, and strengthening their proactive defense against cyber attacks."

"We designed Copilot for Security to augment human security competence. When partners like Cybersixgill leverage Copilot for Security, joint customers will see streamlined security operations made possible by the seamless integration of our product and our partners' security expertise," said Brandon Dixon, Group Product Manager, Microsoft Copilot for Security.

Cybersixgill is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Copilot for Security product development in several ways, including validating and refining new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validating and providing feedback on APIs to assist with Copilot for Security extensibility.

Copilot for Security is the industry's first generative AI solution to help security and IT professionals catch what others miss, move faster, and strengthen team expertise. Copilot is informed by large-scale data and threat intelligence, including more than 78 trillion security signals processed by Microsoft daily, and coupled with large language models to deliver tailored insights and guide the next steps. With Copilot, you can protect at the speed and scale of AI and transform your security operations.

About Cybersixgill
Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest indications of risk by threat actors moments after they surface on the clear, deep, and dark web. The company's vast intelligence data lake, derived from millions of underground sources, is processed, correlated, and enriched using automation and advanced AI. Cybersixgill captures, processes, and alerts teams to emerging threats, TTPs, IOCs, and their exposure to risk based on each organization's complete attack surface and internal context. Its expert intelligence and insights, available through a range of seamlessly integrated options, enable customers to pre-empt threats before they materialize into attacks. The company serves and partners with global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, and government and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. To schedule a demo, please visit https://cybersixgill.com/book-a-demo.

Media Contact:

Liz Youngs
Trier and Company for Cybersixgill
Mobile: 1+843-412-6327
Email: lizyoungs@triercompany.com

SOURCE: Cybersixgill



