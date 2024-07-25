Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2024) - TerraMaster, a professional brand focusing on providing innovative storage products for families and businesses, released the latest TNAS PC application for Windows and Mac, featuring the ability to scan for TNAS devices within the local network environment, convenient device management, user login support, remote access, network wake-on-LAN, and network disk functionalities.

Paired with the TNAS Mobile 3, TerraMaster offers users a perfect mobile backup solution, ensuring data security and easy management, meeting users' data backup needs in various scenarios.

TerraMaster Releases New TNAS PC Client and TNAS Mobile 3 Create One-Stop Backup Solution and Seamless Remote Access Experience

TNAS PC: Multifunctional Desktop Management Tool

Building on the management of TNAS devices, TNAS PC introduces new features such as application shortcuts, a data dashboard, TerraSync server, and remote access. Without needing to use the NAS web portal, users can quickly access TNAS through application shortcuts, completing tasks more swiftly and easily. The data dashboard synchronizes with the TOS system data, clearly displaying the operating status of device modules, helping users monitor the usage of CPU, memory, hard drives, and network traffic. Through the TerraSync server, users can easily create and manage sync tasks between their PC and TNAS. Additionally, TNAS PC supports adding TNAS devices for remote access. No matter where they are, as long as there is an internet connection, users can remotely access and control their devices.

TNAS Mobile 3: The All-New TNAS Mobile App

The TNAS Mobile 3 app is designed specifically to meet users' mobile data backup needs. Available on both iOS and Android platforms, TNAS Mobile 3 allows users to back up important data such as photos, videos, and contacts from their phones to TNAS devices anytime, anywhere. The app features a clean and user-friendly interface, making the backup process straightforward and easy with just a few simple steps. Additionally, TNAS Mobile 3 supports automatic backup functionality, enabling users to set backup intervals so that the system can automatically complete data backups in the background, eliminating the hassle of manual operations.

One-Stop Mobile Data Backup Solution

With TNAS Mobile 3, users can back up data from their phones to TNAS. Using the TerraSync server on TNAS PC, data from TNAS can be synchronized to the PC, enabling seamless data communication between mobile devices, PCs, and TNAS. The perfect integration of TNAS PC and TNAS Mobile 3 provides users with a comprehensive mobile data management solution. Whether at home, in the office, or on the go, users can easily back up, sync, and manage their data.

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as home users, small/medium businesses, and enterprises.

