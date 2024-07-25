Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced that Secure Automated Backup with Compass, a cloud backup-as-a-service offering powered by the Cobalt Iron Compass SaaS platform, is now available in multiple regions around the world. Developed with IBM, the solution serves enterprises that are running on or moving to an IBM Power Virtual Server. It backs up AIX and Linux operating systems and databases, greatly accelerating the protection of IBM Power systems, applications, and data and reducing the risk of data loss and exposure.

The solution was first announced in April with availability in the United States. Due to global demand and data sovereignty requirements, the offering is now available through the IBM Cloud Catalog in the following regions: Dallas; Washington, D.C.; Madrid; Frankfurt, Germany; Sao Paulo; Tokyo; and Osaka, Japan. It will soon be available for IBM Power Virtual Server customers in London and Toronto.

By ordering from the IBM Cloud Catalog, IBM Power Virtual Server customers get a simple, secure, and automated backup and restore experience that turns on within minutes of ordering. From there, Secure Automated Backup with Compass automates all operational tasks and complexities, allowing customers to protect their data quickly and securely. Prior to this offering, customers had to manually select, install, configure, optimize, manage, monitor, maintain, and secure all components of a backup infrastructure in order to protect their workloads in Power Virtual Server.

With Secure Automated Backup with Compass, IBM Power Virtual Server customers can protect a variety of platforms, applications, and data classes, such as DB2, Oracle, and SAP HANA. That same Compass cloud solution can also protect on-premises Power and other workloads and provide a consolidated, enterprisewide view of data protection and recovery operations.

"Many IBM Power customers are migrating their on-prem applications to IBM Power Virtual Server, and they need a simple and robust backup solution to do it. That's why we extended our deep integration and partnership with IBM to bring enterprise-class data protection and automation to IBM Power Virtual Server workloads. Now IBM users all over the world have easy access to this technology, with more regions coming soon," said Andy Hurt, chief marketing officer at Cobalt Iron.

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron's Compass is the world's leading SaaS-based enterprise data protection system. Through analytics and automation, Compass enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture with built-in cybersecurity. Processing more than 8 million jobs a month for customers in 44 countries, Compass delivers modern data protection for enterprise customers around the world. www.cobaltiron.com

