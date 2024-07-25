Leading technology, consultancy and regional companies recognized in SnapLogic Partner Awards

SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced the results of its 2024 partner awards. These awards recognize the highly valuable contribution partners have made to SnapLogic over the last year, including those who have successfully deployed generative integration projects to boost innovation, improve the customer experience, and drive operational excellence and business growth.

"Strong, reliable partnerships are crucial to growth and success in any business. We're privileged to be able to work with a solid network of partners, each of whom brings unique skills and expertise in different areas to support customers in their journey to generative integration," commented Danielle Carty, Channel Sales Director at SnapLogic. "I'm proud to recognize this year's SnapLogic Partner Award winners, who have all gone above and beyond to make the last 12 months a success. These partners are making a big impact in our generative integration mission, forging new paths in integration, automation, and business growth using SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform."

EMEA Innovation Partner of the Year twoday

twoday is one of the largest technology consulting companies in the Nordics, offering solutions for data and AI, software engineering and digital transformation services to its 8,000 customers.

Recognized as EMEA Innovation Partner of the Year, twoday has shown a dedication to innovation throughout the year. Just one of the ways they've done this is with an inspiring approach to demos and client presentations. To highlight SnapLogic's ability to handle real-time data, the twoday team developed a series of custom demos to illustrate data ingestion from IoT sensors to all of the major cloud platforms and data science tools to identify anomalies in data

Recognizing the opportunity of generative integration, twoday also leveraged the SnapLogic platform to build a Gen AI application to automatically identify the right consultants for specific projects based on their skillset and experience.

Americas Innovation Partner of the Year DataACS

DataACS won SnapLogic's Americas Innovative Partner Award for its groundbreaking approach to legacy modernization. Its unique approach with transformation engines and rules-based components address the challenge of creating repeatable, changeable, and efficient solutions that can run at scale, eliminating the need for unique transformations for each legacy interface. This approach of standard rules and customer-specific logic enables the quick turnaround of complex transformations, showcasing DataACS's innovative capabilities.

EMEA Technology Partner of the Year ECS

Founded in 1996, ECS has been a leading expert in providing PLM, CAD/CAM, and digital transformation services and solutions for the discrete manufacturing industry. Furthermore, ECS supports its clients with the integration of PLM systems into existing IT landscapes. ECS ensures that its clients' project goals are achieved safely and as planned, by offering comprehensive consulting and solutions.

ECS is recognized as EMEA Technology Partner of the Year for extraordinary and exceptional work in engaging large enterprise customers with complex technical aspects in the engineering area. Moreover, ECS receives this award for integrating various PLM systems with up and downstream systems with newly developed snap packs. ECS' immense support in developing integrations with key technology platforms, and ECS' extensive experience with market-leading technologies has led to the creation of several new SnapLogic integration templates.

Americas Technology Partner of the Year IWConnect

IWConnect won SnapLogic's Americas Technology Partner Award for its exceptional development of a record number of migration connectors. As a leading integration consultancy, IWConnect specializes in strategy, data management, analytics, infrastructure, and growth-enablement. Their unique combination of a proven engagement model, high-quality and consistent development processes, and deep technical expertise has enabled them to help customers with their cloud migration journeys on-time, and on-budget, significantly contributing to the success of the SnapLogic customer ecosystem.

EMEA Partner of the Year Jems

Headquartered in France and operating across Europe,Jems empowers companies to create, manage and exploit their data assets.

Following a standout year for this partnership, Jems is recognized as SnapLogic's EMEA Partner of the Year. From participating in joint marketing activities to showcasing specialist expertise to empower customers in their SnapLogic journey, the Jems team has helped to drive significant new business development in the French market.

Americas Partner of the Year EXL Service

EXL won SnapLogic's Americas Partner of the Year award for its collaborative efforts in transforming data integration strategies with deep expertise in finance and healthcare markets. EXL Service helps companies shift from outdated on-premise systems to agile cloud data warehouses, enhancing operational efficiencies, scaling AI deployment, and reducing the costs and complexities associated with legacy infrastructures. Their innovative approach leverages cutting-edge technologies, enabling businesses to seamlessly transition vast data ecosystems to robust, scalable cloud platforms. This strategic migration empowers companies to fully harness their data, revolutionizing how they operate and compete in an increasingly interconnected and data-driven marketplace.

Global Cloud Partner of the Year AWS

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has supported businesses around the world with leading cloud technologies.

As an invaluable global partner, AWS is recognized as SnapLogic's Global Cloud Partner of the Year following its ongoing support for SnapLogic technically and commercially, engaging with the sales team and working on events and promotions.

The AWS team's support to engage new partners and customers has been significant in helping SnapLogic not only generate new opportunities but to broaden its partner ecosystem with high-calibre partners.

