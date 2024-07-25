Global Esports Federation, Indy Autonomous Challenge and Other Leading Organizations to Support Flagship Competition

Inaugural Host City Selection and Corporate Partner Development Begins

The World Technology Games (WTG), a groundbreaking global competition in innovation, technology and science, announced its inaugural event for Q3 2026. The annual, five-day event will include Competitions, a Festival and a Leadership Summit. The Games will celebrate and elevate advancements across Life, Earth, Data and Industrial Sciences, through unifying themes like sustainability and AI.

"We built the World Technology Games to inspire people around the world to create technological solutions for today's most formidable challenges," said Alexander Brown, CEO of the World Technology Games. "Our first-of-its-kind international event will convene brilliant minds from diverse backgrounds to compete, collaborate, and catalyze change at global scale."

The World Technology Games were showcased by Mr. Brown at the UNESCO "Change the Game" Global Sport Conference as France hosts the 2024 Olympic Games. The WTG underscored its commitment to support key UN Sustainable Development Goals and to UNESCO's vision of building multilateral collaboration on education, science, culture, communication and information.

The WTG will honor the ambition, competitive spirit and ingenuity that drive today's greatest technological contributions. An international cohort of scientists, engineers and innovators will unite for two categories of cutting-edge competitionsthat aim to entertain and empower people through technology, passion and purpose. "Spotlights" are organized in partnership with established leagues, including support from the Indy Autonomous Challenge and the Global Esports Federation. Unique to the Games, "Originals" are characterized by scientific rigor, real-world application and technological acumen, including culinary creativity, sustainable fashion design, robotics and more.

Through the live event and digital content, the WTG targets a global audience of more than 1.6 billion people who consider technology an essential component of their daily lives. With a focus on engaging Gen T the nearly 700 million individuals globally who are poised to shape the future of technology the Games will be amplified by a multi-channel approach distributed across social, digital, podcasts, streaming platforms and linear broadcast.

The WTG is led by Alexander Brown. Mr. Brown has a proven track record of building and growing businesses at a global scale including serving as Managing Director of ESPN Asia and ESPN Star Sports, as well as leadership positions with the NBA, Univision and One World Sports. Brown also served as President CEO of CNBC Asia. Chairman of the Board, Paul J. Foster is CEO Member of the Board for the Global Esports Federation and focuses on integrating innovative technology with social impact. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the Olympic Movement, an extensive tenure at the International Olympic Committee and global strategic consulting. The WTG is championed by an International Advisory Council of multidisciplinary experts from more than 20 countries who have spearheaded the growth of global companies and organizations across science, technology, diplomacy, entertainment, and finance.

The Games will also feature an immersive festivaland thought leadership summit. The World Technology Festival will celebrate the intersection of technology, art and culture through exhibitions, product showcases and workshops. The World Technology Summit will convene industry experts with keynote speeches, debates and expert panels to explore future trends and the transformative potential of technology.

The inaugural host city selection has begun, with cities worldwide encouraged to submit expressions of interestthrough September 2024. For more information on the World Technology Games please visit: https://worldtechnology.games/.

About the World Technology Games:

The World Technology Games (WTG) is a global, first-of-its-kind competition celebrating human ingenuity in Life, Earth, Data and Industrial sciences. Set to debut in 2026, the annual five-day event will convene scientists, engineers and innovators from around the world for a series of cutting-edge competitions, a festival and a leadership summit that address humanity's greatest challenges through technology, passion and purpose. Led by an accomplished leadership team of global multidisciplinary experts, the WTG will empower and entertain a worldwide audience by honoring the unheralded, yet brilliant minds behind today's greatest advancements.

