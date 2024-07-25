The "ILUVIEN Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight 2032 (Germany, France, Italy,Spain and the United Kingdom)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive insights about ILUVIEN for autoimmune uveitis in the five major markets. A detailed picture of the ILUVIEN for autoimmune uveitis in the 5MM, i.e., EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the ILUVIEN for autoimmune uveitis.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the ILUVIEN market forecast analysis for autoimmune uveitis in the 5MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in autoimmune uveitis.

Drug Summary

Chronic or recurrent uveitis needs a long-acting treatment to minimize the potential for repeated cycles of inflammation that cause progressive retinal damage. Alimera Sciences' primary product, ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), was approved in Europe to prevent relapse in recurrent noninfectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. "Intravitreal" refers to the space inside the eye behind the lens that contains the jelly-like substance called vitreous. The implant offers a systemic therapy-sparing treatment option by providing a low daily dose of corticosteroid into the vitreous for up to 3 years.

In contrast, clinical trials have demonstrated that ILUVIEN significantly extends the time to relapse in patients with recurrent NIU-PS while at the same time reducing the need for adjunctive treatments, including systemic drug treatment.

ILUVIEN contains a corticosteroid and is indicated for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure in the US

ILUVIEN Analytical Perspective

In-depth ILUVIEN Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of ILUVIEN for autoimmune uveitis in the five major markets, i.e., EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.

ILUVIEN Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of ILUVIEN for autoimmune uveitis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the ILUVIEN description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in autoimmune uveitis.

Elaborated details on ILUVIEN regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the ILUVIEN research and development activities in autoimmune uveitis across the Europe.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around ILUVIEN.

The report contains forecasted sales of ILUVIEN for autoimmune uveitis till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for autoimmune uveitis.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for ILUVIEN in autoimmune uveitis.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for autoimmune uveitis is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence ILUVIEN dominance.

Other emerging products for autoimmune uveitis are expected to give tough market competition to ILUVIEN and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of ILUVIEN in autoimmune uveitis.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of ILUVIEN from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the ILUVIEN in autoimmune uveitis.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. ILUVIEN Overview in autoimmune uveitis

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. ILUVIEN Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of ILUVIEN in autoimmune uveitis

5.2. 5MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of ILUVIEN in the 5MM for autoimmune uveitis

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of ILUVIEN in Germany for autoimmune uveitis

5.3.2. Market Size of ILUVIEN in France for autoimmune uveitis

5.3.3. Market Size of ILUVIEN in Italy for autoimmune uveitis

5.3.4. Market Size of ILUVIEN in Spain for autoimmune uveitis

5.3.5. Market Size of ILUVIEN in the United Kingdom for autoimmune uveitis

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

