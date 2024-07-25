SheerID Strengthens APAC Footprint with Local Support and Sales, Participates in ETRetail E-Commerce Digital Natives Summit 2024

SheerID, the global leader in identity verification for commerce, expands its international footprint with a dedicated presence in India to serve the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. This investment by SheerID empowers regional brands to acquire and verify millions of college students and young adults for exclusive, personalized offers. According to a recent market study by Forrester consulting, exclusive offers verified by SheerID were reported to generate 337% ROI due to increased revenue, fraud reduction and superior customer experience. Brands such as Spotify, Autodesk, Salesforce, YouTube, and many others are already using the SheerID Open Verification Platform to serve their customers in this region.

"I am incredibly excited to introduce SheerID's market-leading verification platform to the Asian market. Gated, exclusive offers through the SheerID platform is a powerful way to build a direct relationship with Gen Z the next generation audience for brands," said Krishna Shroff, Asian Market Partner. "We're excited to popularize this approach in India and build on the compelling success leading brands are already experiencing."

As part of SheerID's expansion efforts, President and Co-Founder David Shear will be attending and speaking at India's premier e-commerce event, ETRetail E-Commerce Digital Natives Summit 2024 in Bangalore on September 4th and 5th. Mr. Shear will talk about the power of personalized offers and secure customer verification in the evolving e-commerce landscape.

"Expanding into APAC is a significant milestone for SheerID, allowing us to serve brands with a local presence in the region," said Shear. "Our platform not only enhances the verification experience, but also provides brands with the tools to build meaningful, direct relationships based on trust with GenZ a coveted consumer community that is actively looking for exclusive offers for their community."

About SheerID

SheerID is the global leader in identity verification for commerce. With SheerID, brands drive revenue with billions of consumers worldwide in 100s of consumer communities such as Gen Z, teachers, the military, and first responders. The SheerID Open Verification Platform allows brands to create a direct relationship with their customers through a white-label verification process that connects to more than 200k authoritative data sources. SheerID is ISO Certified and doesn't sell or rent verified customer data.

The world's biggest brands rely on SheerID including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile as their identity verification partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and TikTok.

