PR Newswire
25.07.2024
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

Ashtead Group plc

25 July 2024

Ashtead Group plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2024 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") has issued and posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2024 to shareholders together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

The Annual Report and Accounts 2024 can also be viewed or downloaded from the Company's website at https://www.ashtead-group.com/investors/results-centre/annual-reports/.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024 can be viewed at or downloaded from the Company's website at https://www.ashtead-group.com/investors/shareholder-information/agm/.

The AGM will be held at Wax Chandlers Hall, Gresham Street, London EC2V 7AD on 4 September 2024 at 11:30am.

Copies of the documents listed below have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

· Annual Report and Accounts 2024

· Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

Contact:

Alan Porter, Company Secretary

020 7726 9700


