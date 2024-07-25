Andersen Global reinforces its global valuation capabilities through the addition of collaborating firm Advance Valuations in Bulgaria.

Established in 2005, Advance Valuations is one of the leading valuation firms in Bulgaria, working closely with banks and financial institutions, corporate clients, and government agencies. The firm's comprehensive valuation services include real estate, business, machinery and equipment, intangible assets, and agricultural land.

Managing partner Tzenka Bojilova said, "As the valuation sector continues to evolve, our professionals remain committed to delivering comprehensive, tailored solutions. Our collaboration with Andersen Global enhances our service capabilities to meet client needs and is a key milestone for our global reach."

"Advance Valuations has been acknowledged as a leading valuation firm due to their deep-market insights and commitment to client-centric solutions," said Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz. "As demands in the region continue to rise, Tzenka and her team will play a key role in enhancing our coverage to ensure seamless, integrated service globally."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 17,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 475 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

