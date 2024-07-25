SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN) (the "Company"), a pharmaceutical and upstart biotechnologycompany that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announced that it has signed a new agreement with Standford University.

In an exciting development, SOHM announces a groundbreaking collaboration of ABBIE Technology with Stanford University, one of the world's leading research institutions. This strategic partnership aims to bring together the innovative prowess of SOHM Inc. with the cutting-edge expertise of Stanford University to drive forward advancements in cell engineering and gene editing, Dr. David Aguilar, COO, said.

Further, Dr. Aguilar added that the collaboration would encompass joint research projects, knowledge-sharing initiatives, and technology development programs. By combining the resources and talent from both entities, they seek to push the boundaries of innovation and tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing gene editing development.

Both SOHM Inc. and Stanford University are renowned for their commitment to excellence and pushing the envelope in their respective domains. This partnership is set to amplify their impact and foster a culture of collaboration and creativity that will benefit not only the two entities involved but also the broader community.

"We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with Stanford University on our ABBIE Technology," said David Aguilar, Ph. D COO. "By joining forces, we believe we can achieve far more together than we ever could alone. This partnership represents a merging of minds and resources that has the potential to drive significant positive change."

The details of specific projects and initiatives under this collaboration are expected to be unveiled in the coming months. Stay tuned for more updates on how SOHM, Inc. and Stanford University are shaping the future through their shared vision and collaboration.

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy.

