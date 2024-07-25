Duke Energy Hosts Career Planning Session With Johnson C Smith University Students

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / We welcomed nearly 50 Johnson C. Smith University - JCSU students to our Charlotte, N.C., headquarters to learn about the company and the numerous career opportunities that Duke Energy offers. Employees from finance, marketing and information technology shared stories with the students about their professional journeys that led them to Duke Energy, and experiences working in the utility industry.

Students went on to ask about work-life balance, the state of renewable energy and how best to prepare themselves as they enter the workforce.

When asked about the most rewarding part of his job, Duke Energy intern Kwesi Kyei-Fordjour (pictured, red shirt), spoke to being valued by his team as a contributor to our mission.

"It's rewarding to know that, as an intern, I'm not just doing busy work," said Kyei-Fordjour. "This is my second rotation [as a Duke Energy intern]. I've earned my trust with the team, and they're assigning me to things that are truly important to the company."

We at Duke Energy are honored to host such a great group of inquisitive students and can't wait to see the contributions they'll bring to our communities as the next generation of young professionals.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

