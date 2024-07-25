Rotkreuz, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2024) - Vidby, an innovative AI video translation and dubbing service, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, making it the first of its kind on the platform. Enterprise customers can now purchase and deploy vidby's tool to streamline video content localization efforts, ranging from promotional content to training videos.

Video localization is booming as engaging a global audience with multimedia content becomes more critical. 76% of online shoppers prefer to buy products described in their native language. Vidby's AI translation tool can easily handle different video formats, making them versatile for social media, YouTube, and corporate websites. Their efficiency and accuracy mean faster turnaround times, helping companies quickly produce and distribute localized content and capture global market share.

"Following the success of our collaboration with Google Cloud last year, which earned vidby the status of a Technology Partner, this launch represents a major advancement in offering corporate-focused solutions. The availability of vidby on Google Cloud Marketplace is more than just a technical integration; it's about providing businesses with the translation tool they need to achieve seamless international collaboration and reach diverse audiences worldwide," said Alexander Konovalov, vidby's Co-CEO and Co-Founder. "We are delighted to assist you with any inquiries and custom applications of vidby technology across startup, SME, and multinational corporate environments."

The marketplace integration allows businesses to leverage vidby's technology more efficiently, easily streamline the procurement process, and manage their costs through seamless billing management. Trusted by global companies, universities, governments, state organizations, and the film industry, vidby has been recognized by YouTube as a recommended dubbing provider.

About vidby

Vidby is a Switzerland-based multi-product IT company specializing in technologies of understanding and the development of AI-powered translation solutions. Its product list includes voice-to-voice video and document translation tools, as well as simultaneous translation solutions for Google Meet online calls. Vidby has the status of YouTube's Recommended Vendor.

About Google Cloud Marketplace

Google Cloud Marketplace is a premier platform offering a diverse range of trusted and powerful business applications to enhance productivity, collaboration, and efficiency. It serves as a hub for companies to present services in an easily discoverable manner, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can find and integrate solutions that best fit their needs.

