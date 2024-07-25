U.S. Bank Once Again Earns Top Score for Disability Inclusion

The Disability Equality Index is the most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and Am Law 2001 to measure disability workplace inclusion

For the seventh consecutive year, U.S. Bank earned a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index® and is an American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The Disability Equality Index is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and Am Law 2001 to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors, measuring:

Culture and leadership

Enterprise-wide access

Employment practices (benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention and advancement, accommodations)

Community engagement

Supplier diversity

Non-U.S. operations (non-weighted)

Enhancing access and inclusion for employees and clients

U.S. Bank is committed to ensuring employees with disabilities have an equal opportunity to independently and easily access technology. Examples of that approach include the bank's adaptive technology hardware catalog that makes it easier for employees and managers to locate and order various adaptive computer accessories, the ability for employees to request and connect with American Sign Language (ASL) and caption services to provide live, human-generated caption services and designing and development products and services to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) standards.

Additionally, U.S. Bank recently enhanced online and mobile banking by adding a statement preference feature. Clients can now select from applicable accounts to indicate whether they want large print (large font) statements. This feature will benefit many clients, but especially those who may have aged into vision loss. Today, this feature is available for checking, savings and money market accounts, with plans to expand into others in the future.

