Paris, the city of art, has recently welcomed a mysterious "guest" the QingHua series of home furnishing products. With the official "landing" in Paris, the QingHua series has attracted global attention with its profound cultural heritage and artistic qualities. It is like a cultural envoy from the East, bringing the Chinese home aesthetics to Paris.

The QingHua series comes from the globally renowned home furnishings brand KUKA Home. Since its establishment in 1982, KUKA Home's business has spread to more than 120 countries and regions, with nearly 7,000 exclusive stores worldwide. This time, at the Olympics, KUKA Home will also provide comprehensive support for the event with high-quality products and professional services.

The design of the QingHua series is meticulously crafted, with its blue and white patterns like historical scrolls, carrying thousands of years of ancient stories, and the sofa manufacturing craftsmanship fully showcasing the wisdom and refinement of eastern culture. KUKA Home has cleverly blended traditional and modern designs, creating beautiful and practical home furnishing art pieces that also cater to modern living needs.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations, KUKA Home has brought the beauty of Chinese culture to the world stage with its high-end home furnishings products, and the QingHua series is not only home furnishings, but also a vivid carrier of Chinese culture. Through its unique design language, it has promoted cultural exchange between China and France, built a bridge for communication between the two countries' cultures, and allowed the world to appreciate the charm of Chinese culture.

