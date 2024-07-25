Trinity Bank, NA : Trinity Bank Reports 2024 2Q Results - Return on Assets 1.80% and Return on Equity 15.68%

Second Quarter Earnings Up 10.4% to $1.91 Per Diluted Share

Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2024, and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2024.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,154,000 or $1.91 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1,973,000 or $1.73 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 10.4%.

For the first six months of 2024, Net Income after Taxes amounted to $4,181,000, an increase of 6.9% over the first half of 2023 results of $3,911,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2024 were $3.70, an increase of 7.9% over the first half of 2023 results of $3.43 per diluted common share.

Matt R. Opitz, CEO, stated, "The second quarter represents Trinity Bank's single best quarter of performance since inception. We are pleased with these results and especially proud of our dedicated staff who continues to go above and beyond, constantly providing the type of exceptional customer experiences that make results like these possible."

"Despite the continued effects of high inflation, the elevated rate environment and an upcoming, consequential presidential election, the business climate is good in North Texas and our customers remain cautiously optimistic. Trinity Bank is well positioned, with good liquidity and strong capital, to deal with the effects of our current environment as well as look for opportunities for continued growth."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For information contact:

Richard Burt

Executive Vice President

Trinity Bank

817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.



Quarter Ended Six Months Ending June 30 % June 30 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change













Interest income $ 7,107 $ 5,719 24.3 % $ 14,041 $ 10,982 27.9 % Interest expense 2,713 1,934 40.3 % 5,544 3,504 58.2 % Net Interest Income 4,394 3,785 16.1 % 8,497 7,478 13.6 %

Service charges on deposits 64 64 0.0 % 120 123 -2.4 % Other income 121 120 0.8 % 238 238 0.0 % Total Non Interest Income 185 184 0.5 % 358 361 -0.8 %

Salaries and benefits expense 1,319 1,146 15.1 % 2,541 2,214 14.8 % Occupancy and equipment expense 122 116 5.2 % 244 227 7.5 % Other expense 657 441 49.0 % 1,277 873 46.3 % Total Non Interest Expense 2,098 1,703 23.2 % 4,062 3,314 22.6 %

Pretax pre-provision income 2,481 2,266 9.5 % 4,793 4,525 5.9 %

Gain on sale of Securities (4 ) (3 ) N/M (4 ) (4 ) N/M Gain on sale of Assets 36 0 N/M 53 0 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M

Earnings before income taxes 2,514 2,263 11.1 % 4,841 4,521 7.1 % Provision for income taxes 360 290 24.1 % 660 610 8.2 %

Net Earnings $ 2,154 $ 1,973 9.2 % $ 4,181 $ 3,911 6.9 %

Basic earnings per share 2.00 1.81 10.3 % 3.87 3.59 7.9 % Basic weighted average shares 1,079 1,090 1,079 1,090 outstanding

Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.91 1.73 10.2 % 3.70 3.43 8.0 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,129 1,139 1,129 1,139





Average for Quarter Average for Six Months June 30 % June 30 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change

Total loans $ 306,551 $ 283,827 8.0 % $ 304,424 $ 287,647 5.8 % Total short term investments 25,626 16,087 59.3 % 31,637 19,392 63.1 % FRB Stock 435 429 1.4 % 434 429 1.2 % Total investment securities 137,088 134,403 2.0 % 139,855 142,743 -2.0 %

Earning assets 469,700 434,746 8.0 % 476,350 450,211 5.8 %

Total assets 477,700 441,447 8.2 % 483,981 437,237 10.7 %

Noninterest bearing deposits 131,609 140,734 -6.5 % 129,688 136,459 -5.0 % Interest bearing deposits 293,548 253,624 15.7 % 301,289 249,018 21.0 %

Total deposits 425,157 394,358 7.8 % 430,977 393,778 9.4 %

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 55 N/M 0 28 N/M

Shareholders' equity $ 54,951 $ 49,444 11.1 % $ 54,437 $ 49,539 9.9 %



Average for Quarter Ending

June 30, March 31, Dec. 31 Sept. 30, June 30, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023











Total loans $ 306,551 $ 302,296 $ 297,994 $ 294,238 $ 283,827 Total short term investments 25,626 37,649 43,172 22,128 16,087 FRB Stock 435 433 430 430 429 Total investment securities 137,088 142,623 132,086 133,257 134,403

Earning assets 469,700 483,001 473,682 450,053 434,746

Total assets 477,700 490,262 481,952 458,461 441,447

Noninterest bearing deposits 131,609 127,766 138,527 137,385 140,734 Interest bearing deposits 293,548 309,030 297,030 271,946 253,624

Total deposits 425,157 436,796 435,557 409,331 394,358

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 261 1,076 55

Shareholders' equity $ 54,951 $ 53,923 $ 52,263 $ 51,234 $ 49,444



Quarter Ended

June 30, March 31, Dec. 31 Sept. 30, June 30, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023



Interest income $ 7,107 $ 6,934 $ 6,818 $ 6,258 $ 5,719 Interest expense 2,713 2,832 2,738 2,370 1,934 Net Interest Income 4,394 4,102 4,080 3,888 3,785

Service charges on deposits 64 53 55 69 64 Other income 121 121 117 114 120 Total Non Interest Income 185 174 172 183 184

Salaries and benefits expense 1,319 1,223 1,314 1,171 1,146 Occupancy and equipment expense 122 122 109 118 116 Other expense 657 620 509 500 441 Total Non Interest Expense 2,098 1,965 1,932 1,789 1,703

Pretax pre-provision income 2,481 2,311 2,320 2,282 2,266

Gain on sale of securities (4 ) 0 (36 ) (1 ) (3 ) Gain on sale of Other Assets 36 17 58 0 0 Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 0 0 0

Earnings before income taxes 2,514 2,328 2,342 2,281 2,263 Provision for income taxes 360 300 207 313 290

Net Earnings $ 2,154 $ 2,028 $ 2,135 $ 1,968 $ 1,973

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.91 $ 1.80 $ 1.88 $ 1.73 $ 1.73



Ending Balance

June 30, March 31, Dec. 31 Sept. 30, June 30, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023











Total loans $ 304,810 $ 312,372 $ 297,423 $ 298,506 $ 292,591 FRB Stock 435 435 430 430 429 Total short term investments 10,003 38,009 40,334 26,168 18,313 Total investment securities 136,331 139,598 140,403 127,035 130,603

Total earning assets 451,579 490,414 478,590 452,139 441,507

Allowance for loan losses (5,227 ) (5,225 ) (5,224 ) (5,222 ) (5,344 ) Premises and equipment 2,397 2,375 2,387 2,389 2,378 Other Assets 14,711 8,149 10,291 10,137 10,044

Total assets 463,460 495,713 486,044 459,443 448,585

Noninterest bearing deposits 128,318 130,876 130,601 135,016 141,613 Interest bearing deposits 280,945 310,889 301,603 279,319 259,401

Total deposits 409,263 441,765 432,204 414,335 401,014

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 2,804 2,618 2,663 3,164 2,239

Total liabilities 412,067 444,383 434,867 417,499 403,253

Shareholders' Equity Actual 55,915 54,777 53,465 51,470 50,427 Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS (4,957 ) (3,883 ) (2,718 ) (9,956 ) (5,096 ) Total Equity $ 50,958 $ 50,894 $ 50,747 $ 41,514 $ 45,331





Quarter Ending

June 30, March 31, Dec. 31 Sept. 30, June 30, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023

Nonaccrual loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 115 $ 143 Restructured loans 552 598 658 0 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 0 0 0 0 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 552 $ 598 $ 658 $ 115 $ 143

Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 1,274 $ 0 $ 1 $ 2 $ 2

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.04 % 0.05 %



Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR June 30, March 31, Dec. 31 Sept. 30, June 30, LOAN LOSSES 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023











Balance at beginning of period $ 5,224 $ 5,224 $ 5,222 $ 5,344 $ 5,344 Loans charged off 0 0 0 (127 ) 0 Loan recoveries 3 0 2 5 0 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 0 0 2 (122 ) 0 Provision for loan losses (One time CECL adjustment) 0 0 0 0 0 Balance at end of period $ 5,227 $ 5,224 $ 5,224 $ 5,222 $ 5,344

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.71 % 1.67 % 1.76 % 1.75 % 1.83 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 947 % 874 % 794 % 4541 % 3737 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.00 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec. 31 Sept. 30, June 30, SELECTED RATIOS 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023

Return on average assets (annualized) 1.80 % 1.65 % 1.77 % 1.72 % 1.79 %

Return on average equity (annualized) 17.42 % 16.03 % 19.87 % 17.36 % 17.74 %

Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 15.68 % 15.04 % 16.34 % 15.29 % 15.96 %

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 11.50 % 11.00 % 10.84 % 11.18 % 11.20 %

Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 6.28 % 5.97 % 5.81 % 5.76 % 5.47 %

Effective Cost of Funds 2.59 % 2.31 % 2.16 % 2.11 % 1.78 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.97 % 3.63 % 3.65 % 3.66 % 3.69 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 43.2 % 43.1 % 42.4 % 41.6 % 42.9 %

End of period book value per common share $ 47.23 $ 47.17 $ 46.73 $ 38.09 $ 41.59

End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments) $ 51.82 $ 50.77 $ 49.23 $ 47.22 $ 46.26

End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,079 1,079 1,086 1,090 1,090

Quarter Ending June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 YIELD ANALYSIS Average

Balance Interest Yield Tax

Equivalent

Yield Average

Balance Interest Yield Tax

Equivalent

Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 25,626 356 5.56 % 5.56 % $ 16,087 215 5.35 % 5.35 % FRB Stock 435 6 6.00 % 6.00 % 429 6 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 495 6 4.85 % 4.85 % 385 4 4.16 % 4.16 % Tax Free securities 136,593 1,234 3.61 % 4.41 % 133,589 832 2.49 % 3.15 % Loans 306,551 5,504 7.18 % 7.18 % 283,827 4,662 6.57 % 6.57 % Total Interest Earning Assets 469,700 7,106 6.05 % 6.28 % 434,317 5,719 5.27 % 5.47 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 5,791 5,770 Other assets 7,436 6,704 Allowance for loan losses (5,227 ) (5,344 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 8,000 7,130 Total Assets $ 477,700 $ 441,447 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts $ 190,542 $ 1,522 3.20 % 3.20 % $ 167,291 $ 1,240 2.96 % 2.96 % Certificates and other time deposits 103,006 1,191 4.62 % 4.62 % 86,333 694 3.22 % 3.22 % Other borrowings 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % 55 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 293,548 2,713 3.70 % 3.70 % 253,679 1,934 3.05 % 3.05 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 131,609 140,734 Other liabilities 3,069 2,541 Shareholders' Equity 49,474 44,493 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 477,700 $ 441,447 Net Interest Income and Spread $ 176,152 $ 4,393 2.35 % 2.59 % $ 180,638 $ 3,785 2.22 % 2.42 % Net Interest Margin 3.74 % 3.97 % 3.49 % 3.69 %



June 30

June 30



2024 % 2023 % LOAN PORTFOLIO

















Commercial and industrial $ 164,397 53.93 % $ 167,463 57.23 % Real estate: Commercial 96,074 31.52 % 83,273 28.46 % Residential 16,263 5.34 % 12,731 4.35 % Construction and development 27,722 9.09 % 28,600 9.77 % Consumer 354 0.12 % 524 0.18 %

Total loans $ 304,810 100.00 % $ 292,591 100.00 %







June 30

2024 June 30

2023 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 55,914 $ 45,331 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 60,247 $ 50,427 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 345,039 $ 332,236 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.21 % 15.18 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.46 % 16.43 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 11.70 % 11.42 %

OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 29 27

Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 94.00 $ 87.75 Low $ 86.75 $ 85.00 Close $ 89.75 $ 85.00

