5th Annual Latinidades Festival Symposium in Dallas

September 26 October 13, 2024

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Cara Mía Theatre proudly announces its 2024-2025 season, beginning with Dallas's largest international Latino theatre festival, the 5th annual Latinidades Festival Symposium from September 26 October 13, 2024 at the Latino Cultural Center (2600 Live Oak Street).

Cara Mía Theatre's International Latinidades Festival will expand from three productions to 11 productions, including live theatre, dance, music and poetry to celebrate diverse Latin American voices. Productions hail from Dallas; San Francisco; Miami; Barcelona, Spain; Mexico City; Bogotá, Columbia and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

New to the Festival will be the inaugural "Latinidades Arts Symposium:Sustaining the Arts through Community Development" from October 3-5Designed to support arts organizations and independent artists, the Symposium will explore how our arts can thrive during turbulent times, with emphasis on local community engagement and dynamic partnerships. Topics include audience building, collaborations, community as a campus, working with your city government, and how funders can partner with artists and arts organizations. The Symposium will be an opportunity for every participant to learn and teach.

"We are certainly living in turbulent times, and Cara Mía Theatre's 2024-2025 season emphasizes the importance of building alliances with local, national and international cultural partners," said David Lozano, Executive Artistic Director of Cara Mía Theatre. "Our Latinidades Festival Symposium aims to capitalize on Cara Mía Theatre's recent growth by becoming a convener of diverse people from the Americas and support our communities during these volatile times."

5th Annual International Latinidades Theatre Festival:

Beginning with a full-length dance theatre production of Ghostly Labor by La Mezcla from San Francisco, this multidisciplinary performance will be held on September 26-28 and it will explore the labor history in the US-Mexico borderlands.

The next featured performance is Teatro Petra's comedy from Bogotá (Colombia) Yo No Estoy Loca. It will be held September 27-29. Performed in Spanish with English subtitles, this solo performance is about a woman's unexpected reaction to infidelity, exploring societal expectations of women.

Coming from Mexico City, Cara Mía has invited two companies, ASYC El Teatro de Movimiento and Mulato Teatro. ASYC performs RESONANCIAS…algo que no se ha agotado which is a reconstruction of memories growing up in Mexico City through dance and storytelling. RESONANCIAS will be held on October 3 and October 5. ASYC's performance of El Primer Abrazo is a free event, which will be held on October 6. This performance is a poetic dance and movement piece about a young man's journey and connections with his origins.

Las Jevas from San Juan, Puerto Rico will share a comedic theatrical show with themes of the Puerto Rican diaspora. In Spanish, performances will run from October 4 -6.

The stage lights remain on forA Skin Poem for a Cosy House by Los Escultores del Aire, a dance production from Barcelona, Spain. On October 10 and October 12, this unique dance company will feature a dance and mime duo exploring the stages of grief through daily life and emotional struggles.

From Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico, The Combat Hippies present AMAL, a unique performance examining the impact of war through humor and urgency. It will be presented on October 11-12.

Yemaya Flamenco, is a work in progress created by Cara Mía Theatre and three other companies hailing from Ticumán, Morelos, Mexico; Malagá, Spain, and New Orleans. Yemaya Flamenco is the exploration of the Yoruba goddess Yemaya through dance, music, poetry, and storytelling from October 12-13.

TINA'S JOURNEY EL VIAJE DE TINA

The season continues with the production of Tina's Journey El Viaje de Tina by Berta Hiriart, in association with the Laboratorio de la Máscara (Mask Laboratory) from Mexico City. Performed with contemporary and Mexican folk masks, Tina's Journey is a visually stunning, heartfelt and moving production that is a treasure for all ages. This production will be held on February 8-23, 2025.

MARIACHI

The season wraps up with Mariachi, a new play-in-progress inspired by the oral histories of mariachi living in Texas, recorded by Voces Oral History Center at the University of Texas in Austin. Experience the staged reading of this new work-in-progress on July 26, 2025.

Tickets are available by visiting www.caramiatheatre.org. Artists and patrons have the option to purchase a Latinidades Festival Pass for $125 for access to 7 shows or a Latinidades 2024 Festival FLEX Pass for $80 for access to 4 shows.

Visit Cara Mía Theatre at caramiatheatre.org, email at info@caramiatheatre.org, or call 214.885.2097.

CARA MÍA THEATRE'S MISSION

To inspire and engage people to uplift their communities through transformative Latinx theatre, multicultural youth arts experiences and community action programming.

