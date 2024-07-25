Infrax Systems, Inc.: Infrax Systems, Inc Provides Shareholder Update

Name Change, New Location, Acquisition of JP Developers of Texas, Audit Status

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:IFXY) (the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update of recent activities and its near-term plans going forward. Mr. Jose Pineda stated, "I am excited about the route we have chosen for our company. Although it has taken a while to put the foundation in place, shareholders can expect to see many exciting changes over the next few months. Going forward, I want to express my commitment to quick execution of the plan, and the long-term success and shareholder value of our company."

The Company plans to change its name to US Standard Capital and is currently preparing supporting documentation for the name change application. We expect the application to be filed with FINRA in the next month or two. The Company has launched a new web site at www.usstandardcapital.com.

The Company is moving into its new corporate offices at 5210 Woodway in Houston, TX, this week. The new offices provide ample space for growth and a centralized location with easy access to the main business districts in the city.

The Company plans to acquire JP Developers of Texas (www.jpdevelopersoftexas.com) by September 2024. The Company has identified four other companies in the real estate and construction markets as acquisition targets and plans to move forward with these acquisitions aggressively over the next few months.

The Company has made significant progress on its audits for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, which were initiated a few months ago. The audits for these periods should be completed in the next few weeks. The Company will initiate an audit of its 2024 fiscal year in the near future.

The Company is positioning itself to become a direct filer with the SEC and expects to begin direct filing sometime in the 2025 fiscal year which began on July 1, 2024. Since we have a name change pending and several acquisitions planned for the second half of the calendar year, the exact timing of filing our first Form 10 is still vague. We are moving forward aggressively to file it in as soon as practicable.

About Infrax Systems, Inc.

Infrax Systems, Inc. is focused on acquiring assets and companies in the real estate sector, including housing development, construction, remodeling, and financing. The Company also provides products and services that address the various challenges faced by Latin American immigrants.

Contact Information:

https://twitter.com/InfraxInc

https://twitter.com/jpineda100

https://www.usstandardcapital.com/

https://www.jpdevelopersoftexas.com/

Shareholder/Investor inquiries for Infrax Systems, Inc.:

Infrax Systems, Inc.

1-888-204-4134

ir@infraxinc.com

