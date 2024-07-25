The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) says 2. 2% of the European Union's total land can host all the solar and wind projects needed to phase out fossil fuels and nuclear power, achieving climate neutrality by 2040. The EEB has said that there is sufficient land to expand solar and wind energy in Europe without compromising food production or nature. The report, "Land for Renewables: Briefing on spatial requirements for a sustainable energy transition in Europe," said that 2. 2% of the European Union's total land is needed for current and future solar and wind projects to phase out fossil fuels ...

