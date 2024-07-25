DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 25-Jul-2024 / 15:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM Renewi plc (the "Company") announces the following transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of GBP1 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares"). Vesting of Awards under the Renewi plc 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and the Renewi plc 2014 Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme ("DAB") 2021 LTIP On 23 July 2024, 62,314 Shares under the LTIP made as the 2021 LTIP Award vested to Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer of Renewi plc, in accordance with associated performance conditions. Mr de Bont sold 31,468 shares over 23 and 24 July to satisfy his withholding tax and social security liabilities, retaining 30,846 Shares which are subject to a two-year holding period. 2021 DAB On 23 July 2024, 18,229 Shares under the DAB made as the second tranche of the 2021 DAB Award vested to Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer of Renewi plc. Mr de Bont sold 9,205 shares over 23 and 24 July to satisfy his withholding tax and social security liabilities, retaining 9,024 Shares. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Vesting of 62,314 Shares under the Renewi plc 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan (2021 Award). Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 62,314

Aggregated information

d) 62,314

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2024

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 31,468 shares vested under the Renewi plc 2020 Long Term Incentive Plan (2021 Award) on 24 July 2024 to satisfy tax and social security liabilities. Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP6.594877 31,468

Aggregated information

d) 31,468

- Aggregated volume

GBP6.594877 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

24 July 2024

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Vesting of 18,229 Shares under the Renewi plc 2014 Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme (2021 Award - second tranche). Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 18,229

Aggregated information

d) 18,229

- Aggregated volume

GBP NIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

23 July 2024

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Ordinary shares of GBP1 each Identification code GB00BNR4T868 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 9,205 shares vested under the Renewi plc 2014 Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme (2021 Award) on 24 July 2024 to satisfy tax and social security liabilities. Shares Shares Price(s) and volume(s) c) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP6.594883 9,205

Aggregated information

d) 9,205

- Aggregated volume

GBP6.594883 per share

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

24 July 2024

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world.

Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 63.2%, one of the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials back into use each year. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 154 operational sites in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 336590 EQS News ID: 1954475 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1954475&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2024 10:20 ET (14:20 GMT)