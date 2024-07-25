Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Date: 25 July 2024

Net Asset Value (or 'NAV')

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 24 July 2024, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 787.82p

Including income: 791.81p

The Company further announces the following corrections to the ex-income (capital only) NAVs previously published on the dates as indicated below.

The cum-income NAVs published on the dates indicated are unchanged.

Date of NAV publication NAV as at Restated ex-income NAV 17 July 2024 16 July 2024 810.57p 18 July 2024 17 July 2024 802.49p 19 July 2024 18 July 2024 792.06p 22 July 2024 19 July 2024 788.45p 23 July 2024 22 July 2024 797.85p 24 July 2024 23 July 2024 800.44p

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500