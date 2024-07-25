Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561
Date: 25 July 2024
Net Asset Value (or 'NAV')
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 24 July 2024, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:
Capital only: 787.82p
Including income: 791.81p
The Company further announces the following corrections to the ex-income (capital only) NAVs previously published on the dates as indicated below.
The cum-income NAVs published on the dates indicated are unchanged.
Date of NAV publication
NAV as at
Restated ex-income NAV
17 July 2024
16 July 2024
810.57p
18 July 2024
17 July 2024
802.49p
19 July 2024
18 July 2024
792.06p
22 July 2024
19 July 2024
788.45p
23 July 2024
22 July 2024
797.85p
24 July 2024
23 July 2024
800.44p
