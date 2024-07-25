Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch-Alarm: Omega enthüllte soeben eine bahnbrechende Goldentdeckung! 104m @ 1,69 g/t GOLD
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.07.2024 16:54 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Date: 25 July 2024

Net Asset Value (or 'NAV')

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 24 July 2024, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 787.82p

Including income: 791.81p

The Company further announces the following corrections to the ex-income (capital only) NAVs previously published on the dates as indicated below.

The cum-income NAVs published on the dates indicated are unchanged.

Date of NAV publication

NAV as at

Restated ex-income NAV

17 July 2024

16 July 2024

810.57p

18 July 2024

17 July 2024

802.49p

19 July 2024

18 July 2024

792.06p

22 July 2024

19 July 2024

788.45p

23 July 2024

22 July 2024

797.85p

24 July 2024

23 July 2024

800.44p

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.