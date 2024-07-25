Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 19% Increase in Year-to-Date Diluted EPS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported net income of $3.6 million in second quarter 2024 and $7.5 million year-to-date 2024, up 20% from $6.3 million in the same period of 2023. Diluted earnings per share was $1.53 in the first half of 2024 compared to $1.28 in the first half of 2023. Oakworth's balance sheet performed well with 23% growth in total loans and 14% in total deposits, accompanied by 11% growth of wealth assets all relative to June 30, 2023.
Resulting revenue improved 16% to $33.9 million in the first half of 2024 compared to $29.3 million in the same period of 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income was up 14% year-over-year. Return on average equity is 13.3% and return on average assets is 1.0% in the first half of 2024.
Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "Our associates consistently deliver a unique and exceptional service experience to our clients, simplifying their financial lives while upholding our core values. As a result, we are experiencing double-digit growth across all disciplines. We continue to focus on balanced and profitable growth and the realization of return on the strategic investments we made in 2023 as we enter the last half of 2024."
At June 30, 2024, Tier 1 Capital was 9.7%, the Total Capital Ratio was 10.7% and the Leverage Ratio was 9.4%.
About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.
Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past six years in a row (2018-2023) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (FY2023) and has a client retention rate of 97% in 2023. As of June 30, 2024, Oakworth had $1.6 billion in total assets, $1.4 billion in gross loans, $1.4 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.
For more information contact:
Jenifer Kimbrough
Phone: 205-263-4704
Email: [email protected]
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)
(In millions)
As of
Change
Change
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
6/30/2024 vs. 3/31/2024
6/30/2024 vs. 6/30/2023
Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)
$ 2,200
$ 2,156
$ 2,016
$ 1,896
$ 1,987
$ 45
2 %
$ 214
11 %
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
As of
Change
Change
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
6/30/2024 vs. 3/31/2024
6/30/2024 vs. 6/30/2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 71,623
$ 126,215
$ 158,403
$ 116,065
$ 140,421
$ (54,592)
-43 %
$ (68,798)
-49 %
Federal funds sold
75
1,650
3,925
2,225
3,825
(1,575)
-95 %
(3,750)
-98 %
Securities available for sale
151,379
147,576
143,947
137,907
135,433
3,803
3 %
15,946
12 %
Loans, net of unearned income
1,357,150
1,280,129
1,244,133
1,146,526
1,107,028
77,021
6 %
250,122
23 %
Allowance for loan losses
(15,895)
(15,048)
(14,652)
(13,575)
(13,144)
(847)
6 %
(2,751)
21 %
Loans, net
1,341,255
1,265,081
1,229,481
1,132,951
1,093,884
76,174
6 %
247,371
23 %
Fixed assets
4,820
4,998
4,681
4,758
4,626
(178)
-4 %
194
4 %
Interest receivable
6,903
6,279
6,284
5,932
4,791
624
10 %
2,112
44 %
Other assets
56,200
47,856
48,506
50,209
45,999
8,344
17 %
10,201
22 %
Total assets
$ 1,632,255
$ 1,599,655
$ 1,595,227
$ 1,450,047
$ 1,428,979
$ 32,600
2 %
$ 203,276
14 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 274,968
$ 266,083
$ 319,986
$ 278,822
$ 301,821
$ 8,885
3 %
$ (26,853)
-9 %
Interest-bearing deposits
1,124,013
1,166,594
1,105,921
963,044
922,391
(42,581)
-4 %
201,622
22 %
Total deposits
1,398,981
1,432,677
1,425,907
1,241,866
1,224,212
(33,696)
-2 %
174,769
14 %
Total Borrowings
94,250
34,227
34,204
74,180
74,158
60,023
175 %
20,092
27 %
Accrued interest payable
1,517
703
1,070
455
982
814
116 %
535
54 %
Other liabilities
19,474
18,005
23,794
21,840
17,960
1,469
8 %
1,514
8 %
Total liabilities
1,514,222
1,485,612
1,484,975
1,338,341
1,317,312
28,610
2 %
196,910
15 %
Total stockholders' equity
118,033
114,043
110,252
111,706
111,667
3,990
3 %
6,366
6 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,632,255
$ 1,599,655
$ 1,595,227
$ 1,450,047
$ 1,428,979
$ 32,600
2 %
$ 203,276
14 %
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Change
Change
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
2Q24 vs. 1Q23
2Q24 vs. 2Q23
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 23,505
$ 22,056
$ 20,322
$ 19,204
$ 18,193
$ 1,449
7 %
$ 5,312
29 %
Securities available for sale
1,101
1,030
977
899
825
71
7 %
276
33 %
Short term investments
982
1,134
1,463
1,608
991
(152)
-13 %
(9)
-1 %
Total interest income
25,588
24,220
22,762
21,711
20,009
1,368
6 %
5,579
28 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
11,429
11,189
9,976
9,200
7,585
240
2 %
3,844
51 %
Borrowings
1,044
548
1,219
1,097
1,072
496
91 %
(28)
-3 %
Total interest expense
12,473
11,737
11,195
10,297
8,657
736
6 %
3,816
44 %
Net interest income
13,115
12,483
11,567
11,414
11,352
632
5 %
1,763
16 %
Provision for loan losses
847
396
10,792
431
335
451
114 %
512
153 %
Net interest income after provision
12,268
12,087
775
10,983
11,017
181
1 %
1,251
11 %
for loan losses
Non-interest income
4,051
4,219
3,753
3,836
3,392
(168)
-4 %
659
19 %
Non-interest expense
11,497
11,320
11,013
10,640
10,151
177
2 %
1,346
13 %
Income before income taxes
4,822
4,986
(6,485)
4,179
4,258
(164)
-3 %
564
13 %
Provision for income taxes
1,204
1,056
(1,752)
1,035
1,011
148
14 %
193
19 %
Net Income
3,618
3,930
(4,733)
3,144
3,247
(312)
-8 %
371
11 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 0.73
$ 0.80
$ (0.97)
$ 0.64
$ 0.66
$ (0.07)
-8 %
$ 0.07
10 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.73
$ 0.80
$ (0.97)
$ 0.64
$ 0.66
$ (0.07)
-8 %
$ 0.07
10 %
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
YTD Period Ended
6/30/2024
6/30/2023
Change
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 45,560
$ 34,057
$ 11,503
34 %
Securities available for sale
2,132
1,635
497
30 %
Short term investments
2,116
1,900
216
11 %
Total interest income
49,808
37,592
12,216
32 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
22,618
13,314
9,304
70 %
Borrowings
1,592
1,709
(117)
-7 %
Total interest expense
24,210
15,023
9,187
61 %
Net interest income
25,598
22,569
3,029
13 %
Provision for loan losses
1,243
1,452
(209)
-14 %
Net interest income after provision
24,355
21,117
3,238
15 %
for loan losses
Non-interest income
8,271
6,690
1,581
24 %
Non-interest expense
22,817
19,598
3,219
16 %
Income before income taxes
9,809
8,209
1,600
19 %
Provision for income taxes
2,261
1,945
316
16 %
Net Income
7,548
6,264
1,284
20 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.53
$ 1.28
$ 0.25
19 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.53
$ 1.28
$ 0.25
19 %
SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.