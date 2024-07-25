Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 19% Increase in Year-to-Date Diluted EPS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported net income of $3.6 million in second quarter 2024 and $7.5 million year-to-date 2024, up 20% from $6.3 million in the same period of 2023. Diluted earnings per share was $1.53 in the first half of 2024 compared to $1.28 in the first half of 2023. Oakworth's balance sheet performed well with 23% growth in total loans and 14% in total deposits, accompanied by 11% growth of wealth assets all relative to June 30, 2023.

Resulting revenue improved 16% to $33.9 million in the first half of 2024 compared to $29.3 million in the same period of 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income was up 14% year-over-year. Return on average equity is 13.3% and return on average assets is 1.0% in the first half of 2024.

Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "Our associates consistently deliver a unique and exceptional service experience to our clients, simplifying their financial lives while upholding our core values. As a result, we are experiencing double-digit growth across all disciplines. We continue to focus on balanced and profitable growth and the realization of return on the strategic investments we made in 2023 as we enter the last half of 2024."

At June 30, 2024, Tier 1 Capital was 9.7%, the Total Capital Ratio was 10.7% and the Leverage Ratio was 9.4%.

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past six years in a row (2018-2023) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (FY2023) and has a client retention rate of 97% in 2023. As of June 30, 2024, Oakworth had $1.6 billion in total assets, $1.4 billion in gross loans, $1.4 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)





































WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



































(In millions)

As of

Change

Change



6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

6/30/2024 vs. 3/31/2024

6/30/2024 vs. 6/30/2023





































Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)

$ 2,200

$ 2,156

$ 2,016

$ 1,896

$ 1,987

$ 45

2 %

$ 214

11 %





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

As of

Change

Change



6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

6/30/2024 vs. 3/31/2024

6/30/2024 vs. 6/30/2023 Assets



































Cash and due from banks

$ 71,623

$ 126,215

$ 158,403

$ 116,065

$ 140,421

$ (54,592)

-43 %

$ (68,798)

-49 % Federal funds sold

75

1,650

3,925

2,225

3,825

(1,575)

-95 %

(3,750)

-98 % Securities available for sale

151,379

147,576

143,947

137,907

135,433

3,803

3 %

15,946

12 % Loans, net of unearned income

1,357,150

1,280,129

1,244,133

1,146,526

1,107,028

77,021

6 %

250,122

23 % Allowance for loan losses

(15,895)

(15,048)

(14,652)

(13,575)

(13,144)

(847)

6 %

(2,751)

21 % Loans, net

1,341,255

1,265,081

1,229,481

1,132,951

1,093,884

76,174

6 %

247,371

23 % Fixed assets

4,820

4,998

4,681

4,758

4,626

(178)

-4 %

194

4 % Interest receivable

6,903

6,279

6,284

5,932

4,791

624

10 %

2,112

44 % Other assets

56,200

47,856

48,506

50,209

45,999

8,344

17 %

10,201

22 % Total assets

$ 1,632,255

$ 1,599,655

$ 1,595,227

$ 1,450,047

$ 1,428,979

$ 32,600

2 %

$ 203,276

14 %





































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 274,968

$ 266,083

$ 319,986

$ 278,822

$ 301,821

$ 8,885

3 %

$ (26,853)

-9 % Interest-bearing deposits

1,124,013

1,166,594

1,105,921

963,044

922,391

(42,581)

-4 %

201,622

22 % Total deposits

1,398,981

1,432,677

1,425,907

1,241,866

1,224,212

(33,696)

-2 %

174,769

14 % Total Borrowings

94,250

34,227

34,204

74,180

74,158

60,023

175 %

20,092

27 % Accrued interest payable

1,517

703

1,070

455

982

814

116 %

535

54 % Other liabilities

19,474

18,005

23,794

21,840

17,960

1,469

8 %

1,514

8 % Total liabilities

1,514,222

1,485,612

1,484,975

1,338,341

1,317,312

28,610

2 %

196,910

15 % Total stockholders' equity

118,033

114,043

110,252

111,706

111,667

3,990

3 %

6,366

6 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,632,255

$ 1,599,655

$ 1,595,227

$ 1,450,047

$ 1,428,979

$ 32,600

2 %

$ 203,276

14 %







































OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

Quarter Ended

Change

Change



6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

2Q24 vs. 1Q23

2Q24 vs. 2Q23





































Interest income:



































Loans, including fees

$ 23,505

$ 22,056

$ 20,322

$ 19,204

$ 18,193

$ 1,449

7 %

$ 5,312

29 % Securities available for sale

1,101

1,030

977

899

825

71

7 %

276

33 % Short term investments

982

1,134

1,463

1,608

991

(152)

-13 %

(9)

-1 % Total interest income

25,588

24,220

22,762

21,711

20,009

1,368

6 %

5,579

28 % Interest expense:



































Deposits

11,429

11,189

9,976

9,200

7,585

240

2 %

3,844

51 % Borrowings

1,044

548

1,219

1,097

1,072

496

91 %

(28)

-3 % Total interest expense

12,473

11,737

11,195

10,297

8,657

736

6 %

3,816

44 % Net interest income

13,115

12,483

11,567

11,414

11,352

632

5 %

1,763

16 % Provision for loan losses

847

396

10,792

431

335

451

114 %

512

153 % Net interest income after provision 12,268

12,087

775

10,983

11,017

181

1 %

1,251

11 % for loan losses



































Non-interest income

4,051

4,219

3,753

3,836

3,392

(168)

-4 %

659

19 % Non-interest expense

11,497

11,320

11,013

10,640

10,151

177

2 %

1,346

13 % Income before income taxes

4,822

4,986

(6,485)

4,179

4,258

(164)

-3 %

564

13 % Provision for income taxes

1,204

1,056

(1,752)

1,035

1,011

148

14 %

193

19 % Net Income

3,618

3,930

(4,733)

3,144

3,247

(312)

-8 %

371

11 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.73

$ 0.80

$ (0.97)

$ 0.64

$ 0.66

$ (0.07)

-8 %

$ 0.07

10 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.73

$ 0.80

$ (0.97)

$ 0.64

$ 0.66

$ (0.07)

-8 %

$ 0.07

10 %





















OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.



















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



(in thousands)

YTD Period Ended







6/30/2024



6/30/2023

Change



















Interest income:

















Loans, including fees

$ 45,560



$ 34,057

$ 11,503

34 % Securities available for sale

2,132



1,635

497

30 % Short term investments

2,116



1,900

216

11 % Total interest income

49,808



37,592

12,216

32 % Interest expense:

















Deposits

22,618



13,314

9,304

70 % Borrowings

1,592



1,709

(117)

-7 % Total interest expense

24,210



15,023

9,187

61 % Net interest income

25,598



22,569

3,029

13 % Provision for loan losses

1,243



1,452

(209)

-14 % Net interest income after provision 24,355



21,117

3,238

15 % for loan losses

















Non-interest income

8,271



6,690

1,581

24 % Non-interest expense

22,817



19,598

3,219

16 % Income before income taxes

9,809



8,209

1,600

19 % Provision for income taxes

2,261



1,945

316

16 % Net Income

7,548



6,264

1,284

20 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.53



$ 1.28

$ 0.25

19 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.53



$ 1.28

$ 0.25

19 %

