Extensiv Celebrates Innovation and Customer Success at 2024 Edge Conference

The 2024 Customer Awards, a cornerstone of the Extensiv Edge User Conference, spotlight the resilience and ingenuity of its winners. These trailblazers excelled in the fulfillment industry, overcoming challenges such as competitive pressures, supply chain disruptions, and rising costs. Their significant growth is a direct result of leveraging leading-edge technology, creating unique service and market differentiation, and capitalizing on industry trends to boost their market presence and customer satisfaction.

"This year's honorees have excelled by capitalizing on niche markets, improving labor efficiency, embracing data analytics, integrating advanced technologies, and innovating for fast, cost-effective delivery," said Carolyn Sparano, VP of Customer Experience at Extensiv. "It's a privilege to honor their achievements and foster a community focused on collaborative and mutual advancement."

"We've always placed a high value on monitoring labor analytics across our warehouse operations, but we faced challenges in applying it to the 3PL side," said Jennifer DePompei, 3PL Account Manager at Netrush. "With Extensiv's help, we could finally draw meaningful comparisons among our associates and identify areas for improvement. This capability was crucial in driving our growth."

The winners of Extensiv Edge's 2024 Customer Awards are:

Powerhouse Award: Netrush - The Powerhouse Award is a prestigious recognition for customers who have made the most significant strides in enhancing fulfillment labor efficiency over the past year. It honors those who have fine-tuned their operations for optimal performance. Netrush, through its commitment to operational excellence and a data-driven approach, distinguished itself in this area. The company's dedication to continuous improvement and the strategic use of Labor Analytics have catapulted it to the forefront of fulfillment innovation, leading to a faster picking rate without compromising the consistency of picks-per-order.

Rising Star Award: MetroPark Warehouses - The Rising Star Award celebrates Extensiv's newest customers who have shown exceptional performance during the onboarding process. This includes rapidly mastering Extensiv 3PL Warehouse Manager, achieving substantial utilization, and demonstrating measurable growth since implementation. MetroPark Warehouses, which joined Extensiv in January 2024, quickly became proficient with only a few initial customers. The company has since expanded its capabilities by adding more EDI connections and proving itself as a reliable 3PL provider. In just the last five months, MetroPark Warehouses has added nearly 50 new customers across three warehouses to the platform.

Cutting Edge Award: Bulu - The Cutting Edge Award goes to customers at the forefront of innovation. These valued partners not only volunteer for beta testing new solutions, but also provide product feedback to further improve the Extensiv platform. Bulu was an early adopter of Network Manager, Fulfillment Marketplace, and Labor Analytics. The company consistently demonstrates focus to drive innovation, supporting the development of key product functionality to support all 3PLs' growth in the future. Bulu's dedication to innovation significantly factors into its ability to handle complex shipping challenges effectively.

Master of Operations Award: SEKO Logistics - The Master of Operations Award is presented to the customer who exemplifies the full utilization of Extensiv's technology to enhance operational efficiency and achieve outstanding results. SEKO Logistics has nearly half a century of experience in logistics and a global presence across more than 50 warehouses that all harness the power of Extensiv. The company's operational excellence is reflected in its high transactional volume and comprehensive feature utilization. SEKO Logistics doesn't just utilize Extensiv; it ambitiously strives to expand its capabilities.

Expansion Rockstar Award: Ask Logistics - The Expansion Rockstar Award honors customers who have achieved the most significant growth in outbound orders over the past year. Despite economic challenges, these customers have not only endured but also flourished, demonstrating remarkable business expansion and resilience. In a year marked by contraction, Ask Logistics defied the trend, achieving an impressive 400% growth in outbound orders. The company's expansion surpassed expectations set in 2023, making it a testament to what can be achieved with growth and determination.

Wayfinder Award: Online Distribution - The Wayfinder Award celebrates clients who stand out as partners and thought leaders, consistently collaborating on innovative ideas. These clients play a crucial advisory role, contributing solutions that drive mutual success and innovation. Online Distribution represents a beacon of innovation and partnership, a valued advisor, and a thought leader. The company's pioneering spirit is demonstrated through its inventive use of Extensiv's APIs and significant contributions to 3PL Analytics, establishing a standard for excellence. Online Distribution plays a pivotal role in navigating challenges and steering towards shared success.

Announcing Edge 2025

Extensiv plans to continue its customer awards program at the 2025 annual Extensiv Edge user conference taking place at the Seabird Oceanside Resort in Oceanside, California, on April 28-30, 2025. Extensiv users can learn about industry trends, network with other Extensiv users, and grow their businesses leveraging industry-leading product technology. To learn more about the event, go to https://edge.extensiv.com.

About Extensiv

Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central, is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. We partner with warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands to transform their fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse management (WMS), order management (OMS), inventory management (IMS), and integration management software, we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations as they grow. More than 25,000 logistics professionals and thousands of brands trust Extensiv every day to drive commerce at the pace that modern consumers expect. Learn more at www.extensiv.com.

