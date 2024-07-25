International House UC Berkeley Appoints New Board Leadership

Newly-added directors will serve for the 2024-2025 term

International House Berkeley (I-House Berkeley), the multicultural residential center promoting a more just and peaceful world, today announced its new board leadership including Vice Chancellor Marc Fisher as vice chair. It also welcomes Laura Hassner, Will Cazalet, Tad Allen and Jawahar Gidwani as directors to serve the 2024-2025 term. These new appointees reflect the organization's vision to foster international and intercultural understanding and broaden perspectives among the UC Berkeley student body as it approaches its 100th anniversary in 2030.

"I-House has been a part of Cal's history for nearly 100 years, and its impact on students is noteworthy. I-House alumni have gone on to become ambassadors for their country, Nobel laureates, United Nations officers, government officials, corporate leaders and other trailblazers. Living in I-House requires residents to think beyond themselves, question the status quo and demonstrate a willingness to learn from one another," said Vice Chancellor Fisher. "I am looking forward to working closely with the board to ensure I-House continues to shine its light on Berkeley's campus."

The I-House board of directors consists of 26 individuals connected to the broader UC Berkeley ecosystem and to the mission of I-House. Many board members are I-House alumni or have close connections to the house. Together, they oversee the operations of the multicultural residence and its mission to foster intercultural respect, lifelong friendships and leadership skills for a more just and peaceful world. I-House hosts nearly 600 students and scholars from 70+ countries, including the US.

New board members include:

Laura Hassner, executive director of UC Berkeley Innovation & Entrepreneurship, the university's overarching ecosystem for connecting students, alumni and faculty with the resources needed for their ideas to succeed. She is also the leader and co-founder of the Berkeley Changemaker® program. She teaches undergraduates and working professionals at the Berkeley Haas School of Business and is a recipient of the Chancellor's Outstanding Staff Award.

Will Cazalet, global investment strategist in the multi-asset solutions team at Newton Investment Management. Cazalet previously served as a key member of the investment team at Mellon Investments, where he oversaw $25B of assets in equity and fixed income systematic and multi-factor strategies. His investment expertise spans equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and his areas of focus included asset allocation, liquid alternatives, factor investing, ESG and climate-oriented strategies.

Tad Allen, of counsel for O'Melveny & Myers, recently retired as partner after more than 40 years with the firm. An I-House alumnus, he currently serves on the California Civility Task Force, a statewide group of judges and trial lawyers working to improve civility in California courts. In addition, he is a current member of the Bel Air Bay Club's Coastal Governance Committee, working on issues related to the California Coastal Commission and California State Lands Commission.

Jawahar Gidwani returns to the board for another term after taking a year off and will assume the role of I-House committee chair. An I-House alumnus, Gidwani is the founding chairman and CEO of QuSwami, Inc., and holds 25 issued/allowed patents in the United States with 15 additional international patents.

"Each member of our board offers impressive talent and experience that will benefit our program, both through their connections to our organization and their embodiment of the I-House vision to create a more understanding world through intercultural connections," said Shaun Carver, executive director at I-House Berkeley. "In a time where global issues are front and center in the minds of our students, this mission has become critically important, and we are fortunate to benefit from the insights and leadership of our new board as we plan for the year ahead."

About International House Berkeley

The International House at UC Berkeley is a multicultural residential "living and learning" center of nearly 600 students and scholars from 70+ countries, including the U.S. Its mission is to foster intercultural respect and understanding, lifelong friendships, and leadership skills for a more just and peaceful world.

Founded in 1930 with a charitable gift from John D. Rockefeller Jr., I-House is a non-profit organization with a remarkable history, and is part of a network of International Houses Worldwide. For more information, please visit its website.

