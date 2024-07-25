Vertical Web LLC: Vertical Web Participates in 2024 HCC Entrepreneur Program

Part of $51,000 Raised to Support Local Houston Business Owners

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Vertical Web, a leading Houston SEO company, was invited to participate in the annual check presentation to the Houston Community College's Board of Trustees for their contributions to the 2024 Business Plan Competition through the Center for Entrepreneurship - Northwest.





HCC Foundation Presented with Check for Entrepreneur Programs

Houston business owners and HCC board members present a check for $51K to the HCC foundation for the 2024 Business Plan Competition. This money is awarded to winners to help these local Houston business owners and startups.





"Vertical Web has a long-time relationship with the Center for Entrepreneurship at HCC, which includes mentoring of small businesses, providing instructional classes through the Digital Marketing Clinic, as well as financial support to help the next generation of business leaders in Houston," said Beth Guide, President.

Houston Community College's Business Plan Competition is a cornerstone in programs designed to be an incubator of small businesses throughout the region. "We believe that it is critical to provide support to small businesses. We wish we had access to some of the resources available when we started our business back in 1998," Guide continued.

Vertical Web has been providing support to small business owners through their Internet Marketing Clinic since 2003. In 2018, the popular series was brought to HCC to help business owners learn how to better handle their internet marketing. With a heavy focus on SEO, Guide covers topics that business owners need to know to make informed decisions on their internet marketing.

"We believe there is a lot of misinformation within the SEO and Web Design communities, which makes it hard for small business owners to make a good decision when hiring someone to help. For this reason, we have partnered with organizations like HCC and the Center for Entrepreneurship to help business owners have the tools they need to make informed decisions. Our commitment to upstart small businesses and entrepreneurs is unmatched, and we are very proud of our financial and in-kind support of them through outstanding programs like the Business Plan Competition," Guide concluded.

About Vertical Web:

Vertical Web is a full-service digital marketing agency serving Houston. Services include providing Houston SEO, web design and development, as well as web hosting. They work with businesses of all sizes to host, promote and rank websites, as well as provide turnkey IT solutions for small to midsize businesses. Visit verticalweb.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Beth Guide

President

beth@verticalweb.com

713-703-3030

SOURCE: Vertical Web

View the original press release on newswire.com.