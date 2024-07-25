Tidal Wave Auto Spa Expands to Michigan, Continues Growth in Wisconsin

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Celebrates Grand Openings in Petoskey, MI and Weston, WI

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of two brand-new locations this week in Petoskey, MI, and Weston, WI. The Petoskey location is the company's first express car wash in Michigan, extending their footprint to 28 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States.









To celebrate the Grand Openings, the new Petoskey and Weston locations are offering eight days of free car washes from July 25-August 1. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're thrilled to continue our growth in the Midwest," said CEO and founder Scott Blackstock. "Over the past couple of years, we have significantly increased our presence throughout the Midwest, and it is exciting to officially add Michigan to our footprint this week. The Petoskey and Weston locations are designed to provide customers with an exceptional car wash experience year-round. From the comfortable summer months to the icy winters, our washes are built with industry-leading technology to make car care easy, efficient and enjoyable - no matter the conditions."

Petoskey, MI Location: 1950 US-131, Petoskey, MI 49770

Weston, WI Location: 6207 Business Hwy 51 S, Weston, WI 54476

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 275 express wash locations in 28 states across the South, Midwest and Northern United States. In the coming months, the company will open additional locations in Virginia, New York, Georgia, Texas, South Carolina, Florida and more - including Tidal Wave's first New Mexico and Ohio locations.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 275 locations sprawling 28 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

Contact Information

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com

2058212220

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

