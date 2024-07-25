Sarasota, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2024) - Profitable Growth Now, LLC, a leader in providing strategic business solutions, today announced the release of Bill Canady's latest book, "The 80/20 CEO: Take Command of Your Business in 100 Days." This publication offers a robust framework for CEOs and business leaders aiming to enhance their strategic planning and execution capabilities.

Bill Canady, leveraging more than three decades of business leadership experience, distills essential management practices into a coherent strategy designed to attain substantial business improvement. The book is based on Canady's Profitable Growth Operating System (PGOS), which aims to facilitate sustainable growth and operational efficiency.

"A cornerstone of 'The 80/20 CEO' is its focus on the 80/20 principle, tailored for effective business management and leadership," said a spokesperson for Profitable Growth Now, LLC. "Our hope is that this book serves as a practical guide for leaders looking to refine their approach to business management and drive meaningful results."

The 80/20 CEO is built on five key management practices: 80/20 segmentation, lean continuous improvement, meaningful mergers and acquisitions, data-driven strategy, and performance-driven talent management. These practices help companies focus on high-impact sources of revenue, streamline operations, and make data-driven decisions.

Written as an essential resource for senior-level executives, established leaders, and aspiring business professionals, the 80/20 CEO is available for purchase right now.

About Profitable Growth Now, LLC:

Profitable Growth Now, LLC specializes in strategic business solutions that empower companies to achieve and sustain peak performance. Under the leadership of Bill Canady, PGN, LLC advocates for strategic innovations that address the dynamic challenges of today's business environment.

Bill Canady, a seasoned leader in various industry sectors, continues to impact the business world through his strategic insights and leadership. His latest book, "The 80/20 CEO," is poised to become an essential tool for business leaders worldwide.

