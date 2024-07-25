Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

Highlights Q2 2024:

Revenue was USD 205.1 million, within the guidance of USD 200-210 million, down 9% year-on-year (YoY) and down 4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), mainly driven by weakness in industrial and SiC

Strong bookings at USD 248.4 million, up 12% YoY

EBITDA at USD 47.9 million, down 23% YoY

EBITDA margin of 23.3%; excluding IFRS 15 impact, EBITDA margin was 22.7%, compared to the guidance of 20-23%

EBIT was USD 22.8 million, down 44% YoY

Outlook:

Q3 2024 revenue is expected to come in within a range of USD 205-215 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 24-27%.

The guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.07 USD/Euro and does not take the impact related to IFRS 15 into account

X-FAB adjusts the full-year revenue guidance from USD 900-970 million to USD 860-880 million, mainly reflecting the overall delayed recovery of the SiC power device market; with a slightly adjusted top end, the full-year EBITDA margin guidance range has been narrowed to 25-28%.

Revenue breakdown per quarter:

in millions of USD Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q2 y-o-y growth Automotive 96.9 104.4 120.9 131.1 135.3 151.8 135.6 142.4 9% Industrial 46.7 42.3 46.9 51.3 53.7 54.3 52.6 34.4 -33% Medical 13.5 14.6 17.6 16.2 17.0 16.4 14.5 13.2 -18% Subtotal core business 157.0 161.3 185.4 198.7 206.1 222.5 202.6 190.1 -4% 83.4% 87.9% 89.1% 90.8% 92.2% 92.8% 92.6% 93.7% CCC1 30.7 21.6 22.5 20.0 17.2 17.2 16.0 12.6 -37% Others 0.6 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 Revenue* 188.3 183.6 208.1 218.9 223.5 239.8 218.7 202.8 -7% Impact from revenue recognized over time 0 0 0 8.3 10.4 -2.0 -2.6 2.3 Total revenue 188.3 183.6 208.1 227.1 233.8 237.7 216.2 205.1 -9% 1Consumer, Communications Computer

in millions of USD Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q2 y-o-y growth CMOS 152.6 151.9 172.8 180.7 180.5 188.4 168.3 166.2 -8% Microsystems 18.4 19.5 22.2 20.8 24.4 27.9 24.1 25.1 21% Silicon carbide 17.4 12.2 13.2 17.3 18.6 23.5 26.3 11.6 -33% Revenue* 188.3 183.6 208.1 218.9 223.5 239.8 218.7 202.8 -7% Impact from revenue recognized over time 0 0 0 8.3 10.4 -2.0 -2.6 2.3 Total revenue 188.3 183.6 208.1 227.1 233.8 237.7 216.2 205.1 -9%

Business development

In the second quarter of 2024, X-FAB recorded revenues of USD 205.1 million, down 9% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter. Excluding the positive impact from revenue recognized over time of USD 2.3 million, second quarter revenue totaled USD 202.8 million, which is in line with the guidance of USD 200-210 million.

Revenues in X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical amounted to USD 190.1 million*, down 4% year-on-year and representing a record 94% share of total revenues*.

The second quarter was marked by a combination of developments. Demand for X-FAB's 200mm CMOS technologies remained on the high side and the allocation of available capacities continued. In particular, the continued ramp of X-FAB's popular 180nm automotive technology at X-FAB France contributed to automotive growth in the second quarter with revenues amounting to USD 142.4 million, up 9% year-on-year. X-FAB's second quarter CMOS business totaled USD 166.2 million, down 8% compared to the same quarter last year. The decline reflects the demand weakness for X-FAB's 150mm CMOS technologies following expected inventory corrections in the industrial end-markets.

As anticipated, SiC revenue for the second quarter declined by 33% year-on-year to USD 11.6 million after low bookings in the first quarter. The current weakness is projected to bottom out in the third quarter. Based on customer feedback, a recovery is anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter, with a return to robust growth expected in 2025.

Both, the weakness in 150mm CMOS as well as silicon carbide had an impact on X-FAB's industrial business, which recorded second quarter revenues of USD 34.4 million, down 33% year-on-year. Order intake for X-FAB's 150mm CMOS technologies however started to recover in the second quarter and will be contributing positively to the revenue evolution in the fourth quarter.

X-FAB's microsystems business recorded revenues of USD 25.1 million in the second quarter, with a strong growth of 21% year-on-year. This was mainly driven by the ramp of a next-generation automotive headlamp application.

Medical revenues came in at USD 13.2 million, down 18% year-on-year. Apart from normal fluctuations, the decline is a temporary effect related to the need to allocate capacity. Going forward, medical revenue is expected to return to solid growth based on new design wins, high-demand applications as well as strong medical bookings in the second quarter.

Overall, X-FAB recorded strong quarterly bookings amounting to USD 248.4 million, up 12% year-on-year. This reflects the robust demand for X-FAB's 200mm CMOS and microsystems technologies as well as the uptick in 150mm CMOS order intake, the latter primarily related to the industrial and medical end market. Backlog at the end of the second quarter came in at USD 517.3 million, compared to USD 520.9 million at the end of the previous quarter.

Quarterly prototyping revenues totaled USD 21.1 million*, down 24% year-on-year.

Prototyping and production revenue* per quarter and end market:

in millions of USD Revenue Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Automotive Prototyping 3.9 6.2 10.0 6.7 7.6 Production 127.2 129.1 141.8 128.9 134.8 Industrial Prototyping 16.6 14.3 10.5 10.7 8.9 Production 34.8 39.4 43.8 41.9 25.5 Medical Prototyping 2.5 3.3 3.3 2.7 2.0 Production 13.7 13.7 13.1 11.8 11.2 CCC Prototyping 4.5 3.3 3.5 3.1 2.5 Production 15.4 13.9 13.7 12.9 10.2

The revision of the full year guidance mainly reflects the delayed recovery of the silicon carbide business. Despite this temporary effect, X-FAB remains confident in the long-term prospects of its SiC business. With the projected increase in EV unit sales, the greater adoption of SiC inverters in EV powertrains, and the anticipated completion of customer destocking, X-FAB expects a return to strong silicon carbide revenue growth in 2025.

Business fundamentals are intact and X-FAB remains well positioned for long-term business success. X-FAB's comprehensive and highly specialized technology portfolio enables innovative solutions to address the major megatrends of our time. The electrification of everything is inevitable to move away from fossil fuels and mitigate climate change, driving long-term growth in X-FAB's automotive and industrial businesses. Aging and growing populations require technological innovation to make prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disease more efficient, reliable and accessible to an ever-growing number of people. X-FAB's microsystems expertise with the combination of CMOS and MEMS supports the development of world-leading medical applications and fuels the long-term growth of X-FAB's medical business.

Operations update

Capacity utilization at X-FAB's factories varied by technology. The 200mm CMOS lines, especially those producing the high demand 180nm technologies, were running at full load while others recorded lower utilization rates in line with the current demand.

In the second quarter, X-FAB continued its capacity expansion program. Total capital expenditures for the second quarter amounted to USD 121.9 million, up 17% sequentially.

The building construction at X-FAB Sarawak to create additional cleanroom space is on track, as is the plan to start moving in equipment in the fourth quarter. X-FAB France continued to expand capacity with new equipment coming online. Both sites manufacture X-FAB's popular 200mm CMOS technologies and it is essential to increase capacity to better meet customer demand.

The SiC capacity expansion at X-FAB Texas was slowed in the second quarter in response to the current market demand, reflecting X-FAB's approach of gradually increasing capacity in line with identified demand and long-term customer commitments (long-term agreements).

Financial update

Second quarter EBITDA was USD 47.9 million with an EBITDA margin of 23.3%. Excluding the positive impact from revenues recognized over time, the EBITDA margin of the second quarter would have been 22.7%, at the higher end of the guided 20-23%.

Profitability is not affected by exchange rate fluctuations as X-FAB's business is naturally hedged. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1.09 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have been the same.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter amounted to USD 290.1 million.

The financing of X-FAB's capital expenditures for the ongoing capacity expansion program through 2025 is secured by available cash reserves in combination with credit facilities, prepayments received from customers with long-term contracts and operating cash flows, each of which accounting for approximately one-third of total cash requirements.

For the additional capacity that X-FAB is building as part of its expansion program, the corresponding business has been identified, either as part of long-term agreements or as part of customer forecasts for existing products in high demand.

Based on the amendments to IAS 1 (International Accounting Standard) regarding the classification of liabilities as current or non-current, X-FAB has changed the presentation of borrowings under the Group's multicurrency revolving credit facility, which were classified as current until December 31, 2023.

As of January 1, 2024, these obligations are classified as non-current, also retrospectively. Accordingly, the balance sheets as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2023, have been restated to reflect this change, whereby the outstanding position of the Group's multicurrency revolving credit facility, respectively amounting to USD 180.9 million and USD 192.7 million, were reclassified from current to non-current borrowings.

Management comments

Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "X-FAB's second quarter results, which were fully in line with expectations, reflect the contrasting market dynamics we are currently experiencing. We continue to see strong demand for our 200mm CMOS technologies. They represent the largest part of our business, and it is paramount that we continue to expand this capacity in line with customer needs that have been identified and secured through long-term contracts. I am pleased that we have initiated these investments and continue to make good progress in executing our expansion program. Another highlight for me is our microsystems business, where demand is strong and the pipeline is full of exciting applications. While our SiC business is experiencing a period of customer destocking, I remain confident in the structurally strong demand for silicon carbide applications driven by the worldwide transition to green mobility and green energy. It is rather a demand shift into next year, and I am convinced that our SiC business will return to robust growth in 2025."

Procedures of the independent auditor

The statutory auditor, KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren Réviseurs d'Entreprises BV/SRL, represented by Herwig Carmans, has confirmed that the review procedures, which have been substantially completed, have not revealed any material misstatement in the accounting information included in this press release as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call

X-FAB's second quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call/webcast on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 6.30 p.m. CEST. The conference call will be in English.

The third quarter 2024 results will be communicated on October 24, 2024.

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 µm to 110 nm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs approx. 4,500 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time according to IFRS 15

Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Jun 2024 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2023 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2024 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2024 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2023 unaudited Revenue* 202,847 218,870 218,712 421,559 426,979 Impact from revenue recognized over time 2,255 8,261 -2,559 -305 8,261 Total revenue 205,102 227,131 216,152 421,254 435,240 Revenues in USD in 58 56 62 60 56 Revenues in EUR in 42 44 38 40 44 Cost of sales -160,236 -159,492 -165,786 -326,022 -310,404 Gross profit 44,866 67,639 50,367 95,232 124,836 Gross profit margin in % 21.9 29.8 23.3 22.6 28.7 Research and development expenses -11,387 -12,905 -11,106 -22,494 -23,828 Selling expenses -2,142 -2,112 -2,537 -4,679 -4,308 General and administrative expenses -11,660 -11,961 -12,811 -24,471 -22,462 Rental income and expenses from investment properties 394 390 1,434 1,828 2,462 Other income and other expenses 2,755 -231 1,847 4,603 1,512 Operating profit 22,825 40,820 27,193 50,019 78,213 Finance income 6,775 6,658 5,778 12,552 15,196 Finance costs -7,419 -8,229 -7,653 -15,072 -18,484 Net financial result -644 -1,571 -1,875 -2,519 -3,288 Profit before tax 22,181 39,249 25,318 47,499 74,925 Income tax -2,359 -548 -2,260 -4,619 6,494 Profit for the period 19,822 38,701 23,059 42,881 81,418 Operating profit (EBIT) 22,825 40,820 27,193 50,019 78,213 Depreciation 25,028 21,465 23,765 48,792 42,083 EBITDA 47,853 62,284 50,958 98,811 120,295 EBITDA margin in % 23.3 27.4 23.6 23.5 27.6 Earnings per share 0.15 0.30 0.18 0.33 0.62 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.07667 1.08946 1.08605 1.08145 1.08060

Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.

*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time in accordance with IFRS 15

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

in thousands of USD Quarter ended 30 Jun 2024 unaudited Quarter ended 30 Jun 2023 restated unaudited Year ended 31 Dec 2023 restated audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 879,363 568,926 734,488 Investment properties 7,608 7,403 7,171 Intangible assets 5,986 5,989 5,627 Other non-current assets 50 68 58 Deferred tax assets 83,173 79,082 83,772 Total non-current assets 976,180 661,467 831,116 Current assets Inventories 277,587 247,912 269,227 Contract assets 23,706 15,667 24,010 Trade and other receivables 108,980 115,217 123,101 Other assets 46,918 61,322 50,659 Cash and cash equivalents 290,054 441,786 405,701 Total current assets 747,245 881,905 872,698 TOTAL ASSETS 1,723,425 1,543,372 1,703,814 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 348,709 348,709 Retained earnings 223,604 100,230 180,159 Cumulative translation adjustment -636 -243 -301 Treasury shares -770 -770 -770 Total equity 1,003,653 880,672 960,542 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 244,604 236,833 235,318 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 4,652 4,025 4,024 Total non-current liabilities 249,256 240,858 239,342 Current liabilities Trade payables 55,103 67,764 90,681 Current loans and borrowings 26,272 24,067 25,659 Other current liabilities and provisions 389,140 330,011 387,590 Total current liabilities 470,516 421,842 503,930 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,723,425 1,543,372 1,703,814

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Jun 2024 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2023 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2024 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2024 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2023 unaudited Income before taxes 22,181 39,249 25,318 47,499 74,925 Reconciliation of income before taxes to cash flow arising from operating activities: 28,972 22,895 23,732 52,704 45,876 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 25,028 21,465 23,765 48,792 42,083 Amortization of investment grants and subsidies -624 -751 -673 -1,296 -1,488 Interest income and expenses (net) 959 652 -306 653 2,097 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net) -2,020 -137 -1,751 -3,771 -1,620 Other non-cash transactions (net) 5,629 1,666 2,698 8,327 4,804 Changes in working capital: 7,487 141,779 -799 6,688 140,569 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables 10,211 -21,482 8,252 18,463 -42,483 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables and other assets 12,244 -7,006 6,587 18,831 -3,933 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -604 -12,303 -4,951 -5,554 -31,189 Decrease/(increase) of contract assets -2,255 -15,667 2,559 305 -15,667 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables -14,369 -8,175 -206 -14,575 19,065 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities 2,260 206,411 -13,040 -10,780 214,776 Income taxes (paid)/received -1,227 -401 -1,441 -2,668 -509 Net cash from operating activities 57,413 203,522 46,810 104,224 260,861 Cash flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -121,893 -104,498 -104,980 -226,873 -153,393 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired -24,863 0 23,229 -1,634 0 Payments for loan investments to related parties 0 -41 0 0 -176 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 0 42 0 0 162 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 2,020 208 1,791 3,811 1,694 Interest received 2,984 2,557 3,433 6,417 3,571 Net cash used in investing activities -142,752 -101,732 -76,527 -218,279 -148,143

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows con't

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Jun 2024 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2023 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2024 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2024 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2023 unaudited Cash flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 42,601 5,027 50,300 92,901 14,240 Repayment of loans and borrowings -5,644 -13,870 -94,113 -99,757 -49,800 Receipts of sale and leaseback arrangements -5,147 0 31,616 26,469 0 Payments of lease installments -3,061 -1,273 -1,169 -4,230 -2,785 Interest paid -4,574 691 -4,058 -8,632 -2,568 Cash flow from (used in) financing activities 24,175 -9,425 -17,423 6,751 -40,913 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash balances -1,250 -855 -7,093 -8,343 556 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents -60,164 92,365 -47,140 -107,304 71,805 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 351,468 350,276 405,701 405,701 369,425 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 290,054 441,786 351,468 290,054 441,786

