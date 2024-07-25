Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa: Dr. Gilbert Lee Wins 'Top Doc' Award for 16th Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Gilbert Lee, MD, FACS, a triple board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa, has again been voted one of San Diego's Physicians of Exceptional Excellence, more commonly known as San Diego's 'Top Doctor Award' in Plastic Surgery, for the 16th consecutive year.









In an annual poll conducted by the San Diego County Medical Society, local physicians are asked to nominate their peers who they would entrust with their own or their family's medical care. This prestigious accolade is awarded to only the top 5% of physicians in the area. Dr. Lee's continuous streak of being named 'Top Doc' for 16 years is a remarkable achievement, held by less than 1% of San Diego's physicians.

"I am honored to again be recognized by my physician peers with this award. I wake up every day to make positive changes in my patients' lives. Seeing their beautiful transformations and improved outlook on life keeps me passionate about my work," says Dr. Lee.

Dr. Lee completed his plastic surgical training at Washington University and has dedicated his 30-year career to helping patients achieve beautiful and natural results. Since founding Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa in 1994, Dr. Lee has become a leader in San Diego's medical community. The practice is renowned for offering a wide range of surgical and non-surgical treatments designed to enhance patients' lives through the latest techniques and advanced medical technology.

At Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa, patients can expect a unique combination of artistry and precision in procedures such as rhinoplasty, facelift surgery, breast surgery, body contouring, and facial rejuvenation. The Changes Med Spa offers advanced services, including injectables, laser treatments, non-surgical body contouring, and esthetician services, all utilizing state-of-the-art medical technology.

**About Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa:**

San Diego-based Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa was founded in 1994 by Dr. Gilbert Lee. The practice has since grown to include a team of highly skilled physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants dedicated to providing exceptional care and achieving natural, lasting results. With fellow surgeons Dr. Rossi, Dr. Clark and Dr. Artz, Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa continues to lead in offering personalized, high-quality aesthetic treatments to the San Diego community.

For more information, visit [www.changesplasticsurgery.com] or contact Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa at (858) 720-1440 | Instagram: @changesplasticsurgeryandspa

