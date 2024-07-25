Lifeline Canada Launches Innovative Wearable Device for Individuals Who Wander

New service expands Lifeline Canada's suite of mobile devices, supporting caregivers and families with greater peace of mind.

Lifeline Canada, the leading medical alert service provider in Canada, has released their latest wearable device, On The Go with Wandering, a cutting-edge GPS tracking and alerting system to enhance safety and independence for seniors. The advanced mobile pendant tracks and reports the general location of users and offers a comprehensive personal response service, including fall detection and 24/7 access to Lifeline Personal Response Associates.

On The Go with Wandering helps provide families and caregivers with peace of mind by monitoring older loved ones who are prone to wandering or get lost in crowds easily. Family caregivers can track their whereabouts in real-time as they leave and return home with notifications from Lifeline Canada. The SMS text delivered to their smartphone has a link to an online map displaying their location and travel path, ensuring caregivers and family members can act swiftly in case of emergencies.

Key Features of On the Go with Wandering:

24/7 Tracking Availability: The On the Go with Wandering mobile pendant's design is lightweight so it is comfortable and can be worn at all times for greater security and visibility inside and outside the home. Personal Support for the User: Like Lifeline's suite of mobile pendants, On the Go with Wandering is also a full personal response service which includes fall detection capability and two-way voice communication with Lifeline Canada's Personal Response Associates. SMS Capabilities: Family members and caregivers who are connected to Lifeline's service will receive SMS text alerts with a link to a live location map to track the user's location. Access to Lifeline Canada's 24-hour Response: Caregivers can decide if or when to engage help. After receiving an SMS text with their loved one's location, family members can continue to monitor or follow-up themselves. They also have the choice to contact Lifeline directly to dispatch help from Emergency Services or a designated responder if needed. Low Battery Notifications: When the battery depletes to 20%, a SMS alert is sent automatically to the caregiver so they can remind their loved one to recharge the device.

"For many family caregivers, the possibility of a loved one wandering is a daily reality and it's incredibly worrisome. We are proud to be able to add On the Go with Wandering as a new option for these families who are looking for additional support," explains Tracy Griffin, Head of Sales and Marketing for Lifeline Canada. "On the Go with Wandering is a natural extension of our current line of medical alert services which provide support for older adults who want to live independently in the homes they love with an added layer of security to be able to do so."

Lifeline Canada offers On the Go with Wandering and other services without any long-term commitment or purchase required. This flexibility ensures that families can provide their loved ones with the best possible care without unnecessary financial strain.

For more information about On the Go with Wandering and other Lifeline products, please visit lifeline.ca or contact Lifeline Canada at 1-800-LIFELINE (1-800-543-3546).

About Lifeline Canada

With over 50 years of experience, Lifeline has served more Canadians and is the most widely recognized and trusted brand by seniors, family caregivers and healthcare professionals alike. Our reputation for offering innovative systems paired with the delivery of professional monitoring that is completely focused on the needs of seniors and patients has allowed Lifeline to stand apart in this growing market. While the Lifeline service has evolved over the last 50 years, one thing has remained constant: our mission to help older adults live their lives independently with confidence.

