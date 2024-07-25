Marco Brings Furniture to STEM Students Through Partnership With Worthington Direct and Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation

NEOSHO, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Marco is proud to partner with Worthington Direct and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation to provide high-quality furniture to underserved STEM programs and students nationwide. This collaboration aims to enhance learning environments, ensuring that students have access to comfortable and functional furniture that supports their educational needs. Richard Davidson, Marco President, says, "Marco is committed to helping kids and fostering learning. Our partnership with Worthington Direct and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation gives us a unique opportunity to use our furniture to impact positive change in schools and youth organizations. The response has far exceeded our expectations. We're honored to be a part of this amazing initiative."

STEM students at the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation

The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation's STEM program aims to foster hands-on learning and cultivate a collaborative ethos that extends throughout a student's lifetime. "We feel very fortunate to partner with Worthington Direct and Marco. The kids who learn in our STEM Centers across the country love the classroom setup. The furniture is functional and comfortable, providing an enhanced learning environment for these young students," said Steve Salem, President & CEO of the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation. "We greatly benefit from our relationship. It's not just about supplying furniture in classrooms. The Worthington Direct and Marco teams go above and beyond to positively impact our programs. They make a significant difference in these underserved communities."

Participating STEM programs can receive a Marco furniture package, including 7 ApexTM Clover Student Tables and 28 stackable Apex chairs. Worthington Direct provide their expert service and support to coordinate the delivery of all tables and chairs that are manufactured by Marco. Worthington Direct President, Jason Miles, says, "As President of Worthington Direct, I am incredibly proud to collaborate with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and Marco to provide high-quality furniture to schools nationwide. It is a privilege to support underserved students, ensuring they have access to quality STEM programs and the tools they need to succeed. Our collaboration has truly been rewarding, seeing the positive impact these centers have on so many deserving learning environments."

The Apex Clover tables, each with a 48" diameter, are designed to accommodate four students comfortably. They feature adjustable legs, ranging from 21" to 30" in height, with optional caster wheels available for easy movement. The Apex chairs boast a contoured seat allowing for multiple seating positions, including forward, sideways, and reverse. The chairs are designed for user comfort, with no exposed rivets on the seat, and feature a durable steel frame with self-leveling glides to ensure stability on various surfaces.

This partnership reflects Marco's dedication to supporting education and community development. By providing high-quality furniture and collaborating with organizations like Worthington Direct and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, Marco is making a lasting impact on students' learning experiences. The initiative underscores the importance of creating conducive learning environments where students can thrive and succeed, equipped with the tools and support they need to excel in STEM education.

About Marco

Family-owned and operated for over a quarter century, Marco has a strong, values-driven culture focused on integrity and commitment to doing the right thing for our customers. Our K-12 furniture solutions foster an environment for creative learning, true collaboration, and maximum attentiveness. Made By Marco is our guarantee that each product has been designed and crafted with students' comfort and success in mind. https://www.madebymarco.net

About Worthington Direct

Worthington Direct is an experienced furniture team ready to assist in your next project - whether the project is small or large. Receive quotes, friendly guidance, and an advocate through the entire process. Try the Worthington experience! https://www.worthingtondirect.com

About Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation

The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, helps to strengthen America's most underserved and distressed communities by supporting and advocating for children, building Youth Development Parks, partnering with law enforcement and youth service agencies, and addressing community needs through its national program initiatives. https://www.ripkenfoundation.org

