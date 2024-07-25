FedEx Corporation: FedEx and Junior Achievement Foster Global Entrepreneurship: Empowering the Next Generation Through Competitions and Seminars

Originally published in FedEx's 2023 FedEx Cares Report

Mentoring and Networking

Endless possibilities for the next generation of entrepreneurs

For over 40 years, FedEx and Junior Achievement (JA) have been nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit in the next generation of global small business owners. FedEx sponsors regional entrepreneurship competitions in all six JA regions. The FedEx Global Possibilities Seminar and Award-given at regional JA Company of the Year competitions hosted by JA Africa, JA Americas, JA Europe, INJAZ Al-Arab/JA MENA, and Junior Achievement USA-encourages young entrepreneurs to tackle social challenges with viable business solutions. FedEx works with JA Asia Pacific to present the annual JA/FedEx Express International Trade Challenge, during which students learn about global trade and acquire skills as they create market-entry strategies.

In Europe, FedEx sponsors the annual GEN-E European Entrepreneurship Festival, where winners of the FedEx Access Award and company programs compete and attend an inspirational FedEx masterclass and award gala.

Our JA experience has helped build the foundation to our successful and fast-growing company. Without the guidance from the JA program and the mentoring of professionals we could not have reached this point. Mehmet Can Ilker

JA Alumnus and co-founder of STUNNER TÜRKIYE

2023 JA Company of the Year competition by the numbers:

42 countries represented

7,574 student participants

2,116 student companies

313 FedEx volunteers

Winner of JA Americas Company of the Year: Salvei (Brazil)

Salvei, winner of the FedEx Global Possibilities Award in the JA Americas Company of the Year competition, is a student venture known for its innovative bottle holder adaptable to any surface. The company also created recycled packaging from old uniforms and cup holders made from discarded materials. Salvei helps customers be environmentally conscious and impressed judges with their vision for international expansion.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.





