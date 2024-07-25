ABO Capital: Distinguished NYU Professor Yaw Nyarko Visits The Complexo Escolar Privado Internacional School in Angola

In honor of the visit, CEPI names one of its assembly rooms the 'Yaw Nyarko Auditorium'

ABO Capital , an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa, was honored to host esteemed New York University (NYU) Professor Yaw Nyarko at the Complexo Escolar Privado Internacional (CEPI) school in Benefica Angola. CEPI Benefica is an award-winning school south of Luanda, which ABO Capital has operated since 2017 as part of its unyielding commitment toward expanding access to world-class education in Angola.

Professor Nyarko - an acclaimed economics professor at NYU and a founding director of NYU Africa House - offered inspiring words of wisdom to the CEPI students during his visit, gleaning from his personal journey of coming from a small town in Ghana to becoming a professor at a globally renowned educational institution.

"I understand the power of education because it's transformed my own life, and I continue to live and breathe it every day," said Professor Nyarko. "The work CEPI is doing is nothing short of life-changing. It was incredibly heartening to see all of the progress underway and engage directly with the students paving the way for our future - in Africa and beyond."

The professor's visit featured a guest reception with traditional dances and music, the singing of the national anthem and recitation of a poem, a tour of the school complex, and a speech from CEPI chairman and CEO of ABO Capital, Dr. Zandre Campos. As part of Professor Nyarko's visit, CEPI named one of its assembly halls the 'Yaw Nyarko Auditorium.'

"Professor Nyarko and I share a fundamental belief that high-quality education is the building block of economic opportunity and development in emerging markets like Angola," said Campos. "It was an absolute joy to welcome Professor Nyarko to CEPI, celebrate our considerable progress with our teachers and students, and learn directly from one of the brightest and most inspiring minds of our time. Professor Nyarko's capacity to drive change with our young people remains unmatched."

Professor Nyarko's research interests include human capital and economic growth, which recently culminated in a cutting-edge study about the impact of brain drain on Africa's intellectual and economic development. He has helped shape NYU Africa House's study abroad program in Ghana and also teaches a global economics course at NYU Abu Dhabi.

About ABO Capital

ABO Capital is an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa. Led by global entrepreneur Zandre Campos, ABO Capital invests in companies that create value and promote economic development throughout Africa. With a focus on education and technology, ABO Capital also operates in the financial services, energy, manufacturing, distribution and real estate sectors. ABO Capital is headquartered in Angola with offices in Dubai and the United States. Learn more at abocapital.net.

About CEPI

Complexo Escolar Privado Internacional (CEPI) - formerly Colégio Esperança Internacional - is an award-winning school just south of Luanda, which ABO Capital purchased in June 2017 as part of its effort to expand access to education in Angola. ABO Capital invested in CEPI because its CEO Zandre Campos believes education is the foundation of success, and that a quality education system leads to skilled workers and creates economic opportunities. CEPI has a history of education excellence for students from pre-school through high school and regularly participates in global education competitions around the world. For more information on CEPI, visit https://www.facebook.com/CEPI.INTERNACIONAL/

