Global tracker shipments reached 92 GWdc last year, according to WoodMackenzies' latest report. The US accounted for the majority of the global market, with three US-based manufacturers, Nextracker, Array Technologies and GameChange Solar, ranking as the three largest shippers in the world. Global PV tracker shipments grew by 28% in 2023 to 92 GWdc, according to Wood Mackenzie's Global solar PV tracker market share' report 2024. WoodMac's analysis found the top 10 vendors accounted for 90% of the global market share. For the ninth consecutive year, US-based manufacturers Nextracker and Array ...

